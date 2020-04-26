‘You are not alone’: B.C. pledges $500K to help family caregivers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Family caregivers can get support by calling 211 or 1-877-520-3267

A new report shows police across Canada reported 12,202 cases of violence against individuals aged 65 and older. (Black Press Media file)

The province has pledged $500,000 for the Family Caregivers for B.C. as seniors and their families struggle to figure out their new normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds are aimed at helping the organizations to expand their helpline and virtual toolkit. Family caregivers can get support by calling 211 or 1-877-520-3267.

The announcement was made by Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie on Sunday (April 26), as she expressed sympathy for seniors and families who are unable to get respite care during the pandemic.

“If you are feeling overwhelmed, call the Family Caregivers of B.C. There is support, you are not alone,” she said.

According to the organization, there are more than one million family caregivers in B.C. providing 80 per cent of care for elderly, disabled or sick loved ones.

Other recently introduced programs amid the pandemic include matching lists of volunteers to seniors in need. Mackenzie said in the past four week, the program has led to 12,193 virtual visits, 2,957 grocery deliveries and 2,782 meals.

Amid recorded spikes in domestic violence calls due to isolation, Mackenzie said her officer has not seen an increase in calls about elder abuse at this time.

