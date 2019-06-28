File photo

UPDATE: One Grizzly euthanized; one wounded, unaccounted for at Fernie Alpine Resort

Residents, public told to avoid Highline Drive area of Resort

UPDATE: 12:20 p.m.

According to a release by RCMP, conservation officers attempted to euthanize two bears that were trying to gain entry into at least two homes on the Ski Hill while the residents were inside.

The bears appeared to be starving.

“Conservation Officers and RCMP were forced to euthanize the bears however one is unaccounted for and believed injured with a gun shot wound,” said RCMP Corporal R. Wright in a release.

“Conservation is continuing its efforts to locate the bear. Should any member of the public locate the bear which is believed to be in the area of the Fernie ski resort; do not approach and call 911.”

10:30 a.m.

Residents in the Highline Drive area of Fernie Alpine Resort are being told to stay in their homes as RCMP and conservation officers deal with a wounded Grizzly Bear.

“Elk Valley RCMP and conservation officers are currently dealing with a wounded Grizzly Bear in the Highline Drive area of the Fernie Ski Resort,” as per a release by RCMP at 11:00 a.m., Friday morning.

“Police and Conservation are requesting that residents of the area stay in their homes and the general public avoid the area until which time the bear is located.”

This story will be updated as more information comes available.

Previous story
Seniors also “squeezed” by cost of living

Just Posted

Lower Kootenay Band criticizes proposed changes to school district acknowledgement

School District 8 has backed off the new wording

Tigz Designs celebrates 5th anniversary

Lori and Bill Cameron opened Gift Baskets by Tigz Designs in the… Continue reading

Explicit Safer Sex Guide given to Creston elementary students as resource

The booklet clearly states online and inside that the guide contains sexually explicit information and is meant for mature audiences.

Walk a mile in her shoes fundraiser a success

AM Event Coordination teamed up with Save-On-Foods and Kootenai Community Centre Society to host Creston’s first Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser.

Choose Natural expands into a holistic healing centre

Choose Natural holistic healing centre focuses on the body, mind, spirit, and emotions for optimal health and wellness.

Fashion Fridays: Seven essential shoes for summer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

BREAKING: Washington man found guilty of 1987 murders of Victoria-area couple

Tanya Van Cuylenborg and Jay Cook of Saanich, B.C., were found dead in 1987

B.C. woman’s artwork on late partner’s memorial bench deemed graffiti by city

A brightly-coloured bench in Kitsilano will soon be replaced with a generic one

UPDATE: One Grizzly euthanized; one wounded, unaccounted for at Fernie Alpine Resort

Residents, public told to avoid Highline Drive area of Resort

At Kootenay senior’s centre, ‘Chicken TV’ enriches lives

Trio of chickens bringing unexpected joy to seniors at Castlegar residence

Box of kittens found on median of busy B.C. street

Maple Ridge SPCA has four abandoned week-old kittens

B.C. to argue for injunction on Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law in Calgary court

The legislation allows Alberta to crimp energy shipments to B.C.

Jury makes recommendations following inquest into overdose death of B.C. teen

BC Coroners Inquest jury says more treatment facilities needed in B.C., on Vancouver Island

Enderby, B.C., named Canada’s most active community

The ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge to award city with $150,000

Most Read