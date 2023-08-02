Nick Pelletier, an endurance athlete based in Kelowna, is vying to beat a world record by swimming the length of Okanagan Lake from Vernon to Penticton. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Nick Pelletier, an endurance athlete based in Kelowna, is vying to beat a world record by swimming the length of Okanagan Lake from Vernon to Penticton. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

World record attempt in progress: Man swimming length of Okanagan Lake

Nick Pelletier is swimming through Kelowna on his journey across the lake

While the cozy homes lining the shores of Okanagan Lake slept, a man from Kelowna kept swimming through frigid and rough waters on his way to break a world record.

Ultra endurance athlete Nick Pelletier is currently swimming the length of Okanagan Lake, from Vernon to Penticton, on a quest to break the world record and raise money for charity.

A Black Press reporter boated out to the middle of the lake with Pelletier’s crew to catch up with the swimmer. At the time of the in-water interview Pelletier had travelled nearly 40kms of his 106km journey.

During the interview spoken while treading water, Pelletier was unable to accept help staying afloat. In order for the world record to be valid, Pelletier must complete the entire journey on his own power. To eat, his safety kayakers shuttle food from the support boat out to the water where Pelletier snacks from a floating tray.

Pelletier said that he has been fuelling the swim with gluten free mac and cheese and Hornby granola bars, one of his event sponsors.

Despite his sunny disposition, Pelletier knew that he would be facing a new batch of challenges as the sun fell.

At dusk, the waves were growing which had aggravated a pre-existing shoulder issue.

Joking, he said that he has adopted a new swimming technique that he calls ‘the claw,’ to accommodate his shoulder pain. Despite wearing one and a half wet suits, Pelletier is also battling the icy water and struggling to keep his core temperature up.

In an attempt to combat the nearly inevitable chafing that comes from wearing wetsuits for prolonged periods of time, Pelletier is covered in a thick white salve to protect his skin.

He will be passing under the bridge between Kelowna and West Kelowna at approximately 11a.m., on August 2. However, conditions on the lake are variable, so people hoping to cheer him on are encouraged to follow the live tracker and visit his Instargam @npadventure where his crew is posting regular updates.

The swim is Pelletier’s third attempt at breaking the record. Pelletier’s crew said that he has brought a different energy, mindset and skill set to this attempt, compared to the two previous tries.

His hope is to raise $10,000 for the Canadian Mental Health Association. Donations can be made through his website nickpellerier.ca.

READ MORE: The woman who swam the entire length of Okanagan Lake in 1958

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaOkanaganPentictonSwimmingVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Former B.C. high school teacher suspended 15 years for sexting youths
Next story
Site C busts past major milestone with completion of dam

Just Posted

From left, Leanne Nicholson, Mike Taylor, Ken Taylor, Ann Taylor and Sherrie Taylor in a family photo. Ken Taylor needs a kidney and the family is asking for the public’s help in finding a living donor. Submitted photo
Family seeking organ donation for former Boundary resident

Acting Sub-Lieutenant Ian Marrack (left) and Sailor First Class Alexis Lambert-Murphy take a break from training Monday in Nelson. The pair are next to one of the small boats used by the Naval Security Team. Photo: Tyler Harper
Navy conducts training exercises on Kootenay Lake near Nelson

(Pixabay.com)
Creston RCMP field lots of complaints about dangerous drivers

The Castlegar Fire Department has put out two suspicious fires in two days. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar Fire Department puts out second suspicious fire in two days