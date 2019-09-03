Kaslo RCMP said about 11,000 cannabis plants have been seized after police responded to a workplace injury. File photo

Workplace accident near Kaslo leads police to grow-op bust

RCMP seized approximately 11,000 cannabis plants

An investigation of a workplace injury led to RCMP to discover a large grow-op north of Kaslo last week.

Police responded to a report of a 46-year-old man having fallen after the boom crane he was in collapsed on a property in Meadow Creek on Aug. 26.

In a statement issued Tuesday, RCMP said officers found evidence that workers on the property at 196 Cooper Creek Road had been tampering with live BC Hydro wires.

A search warrant also found approximately 11,000 cannabis plants on the property, all of which were seized by RCMP. Police said multiple legal licences to grow cannabis were associated with the property’s address, but “the legal allowance was significantly below the amount located and seized.”

Police did not say if any arrests were made or what the status of the injured man was. However, charges are being considered under the Criminal Code and Cannabis Act.

“This has been a very labour intensive investigation,” RCMP said, noting officers from Nelson, Castlegar, Trail, and Sparwood helped.

A spokesperson for Worksafe BC said an investigation into the cause of the accident was also underway.

Previous story
B.C. coroner, RCMP investigate after man who paraglided off Stawamus Chief dies

Just Posted

Kootenay cannabis growers, retailers air issues with minister

Solicitor General Mike Farnworth and local MLA Michelle Mungall host chat on industry problems

Creston Fire Rescue respond to 13 calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to 13 calls from Aug 26 - Sept… Continue reading

Creston Rat Patrol ramp up efforts to eradicate growing rat population

The grassroots group Creston Rat Patrol is ramping up its efforts to… Continue reading

Second annual Gray Creek Regatta

The Kootenay Lake Sailing Association (KLSA) is hosting their annual Gray Creek… Continue reading

UPDATED: Feds give Ktunaxa Nation $16M to protect contentious Jumbo Glacier Resort site

$16M will create an Indigenous protected area

‘Catastrophic’: Hurricane Dorian parks over the Bahamas

Red Cross said about 45% of the homes in Grand Bahama and Abaco were believed to have been severely damaged or destroyed

Workplace accident near Kaslo leads police to grow-op bust

RCMP seized approximately 11,000 cannabis plants

B.C. aviation company sends helicopters to fight fires in Amazon

Three helicopters from Coulson Aviation are enroute to Bolivia under temporary contract

New ride-hailing app says it will operate across B.C.

Lyft and Uber have both said they plan to operate in the Lower Mainland

Should voting be mandatory in federal elections?

Fifty-seven per cent of British Columbians surveyed said they support compulsory voting

Burnaby Hospital redevelopment to include two new towers

Premier John Horgan says refit will add 400 beds, cancer centre

No parole for 15 years for B.C. mother who killed daughter

Lisa Batstone smothered eight-year-old Teagan to death in 2014

Online vaccination registry to launch in September as B.C. targets non-immunized kids

Move comes as kids go back to school

B.C. coroner, RCMP investigate after man who paraglided off Stawamus Chief dies

40-year -old man lost control and crashed into the log boom area

Most Read