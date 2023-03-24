Work on Creston grain elevator to be completed this year

Creston’s grain elevators have endured for decades as a visual symbol of the community’s agricultural roots.

This spring, Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) continued construction on one of the historical structures to preserve the town’s iconic skyline.

The six-storey-high buildings were originally built in 1935 and 1936 and are two of only four wooden grain elevators left in all of British Columbia. In their prime, the grain elevators were used to collect, store, and ship locally-grown wheat, barley, oats, and rye. In 1971, operations ceased and closed to public use.

Columbia Basin Trust purchased the elevators and began restoration work in 2021, which came to a halt when funding challenges arose. Contractor bids revealed the project costs would be significantly higher than originally budgeted.

“We have been able to find other partners for the project,” said Ulli Mueller, senior manager with delivery of benefits at the Columbia Basin Trust.

Partners include the Town of Creston, the Regional District of Central Kootenay, Heritage BC, and several others to be announced upon project completion.

Currently, the work on the red elevator has included removal of the old siding to repair the interior framework, which needed to be replaced due to rot. New siding is now being installed and painted in the original colour.

The building’s foundation has received structural upgrades and site grading to level the surrounding area to improve water drainage and prevent future damage from moisture.

The doors and windows are also being replaced or refurbished.

“We refurbish where we can,” said Mueller. “We are considering the work on the elevator a conservation project (not a restoration project).”

She added that Columbia Basin Trust sees this as a worthwhile project to invest in tourism to the Creston Valley.

“We feel it’s important to preserve a local heritage site, and we hope it contributes to the local economy,” said Mueller. “We are excited to be at this stage, and we will share once we have plans about how to celebrate this location.”

Construction is expected to be complete on the elevator by this summer.

