Submitted photo from the Our Ferry Matters.

“Work it out, so we can work”

Concerned residents and organizations from both sides of Kootenay Lake participated in a second Our Ferry Matters Unity Protest on Oct. 26.

Protestors continued to call for a quick resolution to the labour dispute that has created an uncertain ferry schedule for residents and business owners.

“As people living with this uncertainty every day, we are talking with everyone we can to make the point that this can’t go on much longer,” said Megan Rokeby-Thomas, protest organizer.

The protest was supported by RDCK Area A director Gary Jackman, Kootenay Lake Chamber of Commerce, Nelson Kootenay Lake Tourism, Balfour Historical and Business Association, Kokanee Springs Resort and Yasodhara Ashram, among others.

Representatives from Western Pacific Marine and the BC Government and Service Employees’ Union met with protestors – a gesture well appreciated by organizer Rokeby-Thomas.

“We have a clear message – all three parties involved in the delivery of the service – BCGEU, the contractor and the provincial government – need to work out a speedy solution that will restore regular and dependable ferry service on Kootenay Lake. We, as the community, are eager to help in any way we can.”

