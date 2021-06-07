Ashnola River, 10 km past Keremeos is a fast moving river popular with extreme kayakers. (Submitted)

Ashnola River, 10 km past Keremeos is a fast moving river popular with extreme kayakers. (Submitted)

Woman’s body recovered from fast moving river near Keremeos

Amy Sabean’s family has since been notified and the BC Coroners Service is investigating

The search for a woman believed to have been swept down the rushing Ashnola River near Keremeos has come to a tragic end on Saturday.

The body of the missing woman has now been located and recovered, confirmed RCMP Saturday night.

“Sadly, earlier this morning search and rescue crews located the body of a deceased woman approximately 14 kilometres down stream of the Ashnola River from the collision site, and about one kilometre prior to where the Ashnola River enters into the Similkameen River,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the BC RCMP.

“Due to the high risk associated to recovering the deceased from the river’s rapidly flowing waters search and rescue personnel took the time necessary to safely carry out the recovery mission.”

The woman has since been identified as 43-year old Amy Sabean. Her family has been notified.

The BC Coroners Service has also launched its own investigation into Amy’s unexpected death.

Regional search and rescue teams from Penticton, Princeton, Hope, Vernon, Kelowna and Nicola Valley were all involved in the search along with Keremeos RCMP, RCMP Air 4 and Keremeos Highway Patrol. Border agencies had also been notified.

The search began after Sabean drove off the road and into the fast moving river Friday (June 4) after 11 a.m.

Police believe Sabean was swept away by turbulent water in the Ashnola River and disappeared.

According to RCMP, Sabean was driving a white Chevrolet Blazer around 10:45 a.m. Friday morning and was being followed by an associate in a separate vehicle. While travelling along Ashnola Road, at approximately the 4-5 kilometre marker towards Keremeos, the man witnessed Sabean drive off the roadway and into the water. When she tried to get out of her vehicle she was carried away by the river.

Search and rescue was immediately deployed, along with RCMP Air 4 and several members of Keremeos Highway Patrol. Border agencies have also been advised since the search area is close to U.S.A. border.

The vehicle is stuck in the river and the rushing waters appear to be hampering efforts of removing it.

READ MORE: Search teams descend on river where woman swept away

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Moderna seeks Health Canada approval for kids as young as 12 to receive its vaccine
Next story
Category 3 fires to be banned throughout Southeast Fire Centre

Just Posted

Paul Dort was named Volunteer of the Year at the 2020 BC Farmers' Market Awards. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston local receives Farmers’ Market Volunteer of the Year Award

Paul Dort hasn’t missed a market since he began volunteering a year ago

Mountain Ridge Road branches off of Pass Creek Road. Map: BC Wildfire
Wildfire burning north of Castlegar near homes

Mountain Ridge Road Fire is near homes

On Monday, May 31, the flag at the Yaqan Nukiy School was lowered to half mast in honour of the 215 Indigenous children whose bodies were found at a former residential school near Kamloops, B.C. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston lowers flags to half mast in honour of residential school victims

The bodies of 215 Indigenous children were found at a former residential school in Kamloops

Trish Smillie has been named superintendent of School District 8. Photo: Submitted
School District 8 announces new superintendent

Trish Smillie takes over as of Aug. 1

“Our previous (waste plans) have focused on improving our disposal system. This one focuses more on zero waste initiatives – reducing what we send to the landfill. In particular, the plan targets food waste, which is roughly one-quarter of what we landfill.” – Todd Johnson, RDCK. Photo: File photo
RDCK conducts online survey about waste management

Residents’ opinions are wanted on a organics, recycling, landfills, and funding

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Rec Perspectives with Tia Wayling (File photo)
Rec Perspectives: Small Town Connections

‘I am always so proud and impressed with the connectedness of our community.’

(Pixabay file photo)
Lit Column: 215 Children

‘I will share the voices of Indigenous people and writers who have already shared their important stories with us.’

Letter to the editor
Letter to the Editor: Please watch for cyclists on the road

‘It would be much appreciated if everyone could remember to give bicycles enough space on the road.’

Instructor Brandt Trimble leads an outdoor spin class in Red Deer, Alberta, April 2021. Indoor spin classes and other high-intensity fitness are coming back in B.C. as soon as June 15. (Susan Zielinski/Red Deer Advocate)
Spin classes, sport spectators up next in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Office meetings, liquor sales until midnight expected June 15

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

BC Center of Disease Control mapping shows the culmative COVID-19 cases since January 2020, across the provinces health regions. (Image: BC CDC)
COVID-19 cases in Prince Rupert stable at zero after ‘whole community’ approach

Only 3 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus between Prince Rupert and Burns Lake.

Ashnola River, 10 km past Keremeos is a fast moving river popular with extreme kayakers. (Submitted)
Woman’s body recovered from fast moving river near Keremeos

Amy Sabean’s family has since been notified and the BC Coroners Service is investigating

As of Friday, June 11, 2021 at 12:00pm, category 3 fires will not be prohibited throughout the Southeast Fire Centre. (File Photo)
Category 3 fires to be banned throughout Southeast Fire Centre

As of noon on June 11, category 3 fires will not be allowed

Most Read