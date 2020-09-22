Woman suspected of sending ricin to White House expected in court today

The home is located in a multi-unit building on Vauquelin Blvd. in St-Hubert, Que.

RCMP officers prepare to enter an apartment complex in connection with the mailing of ricin to President Trump, Monday, September 21, 2020 in St-Hubert, Que.,.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A woman suspected of sending envelopes containing the poison ricin, which were addressed to the White House and other places in Texas and may have come from Canada, is expected to appear in federal court in Buffalo, New York, today.

Officials in the U.S. say the letter going to Washington, D.C., had been intercepted earlier this week before it reached the White House.

The Mounties raided the woman’s home in Montreal on Monday and said they didn’t know if she lived there, but added that there was a clear link between her and that residence.

The RCMP’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives team is leading the operation with support from local police and firefighters.

The home is located in a multi-unit building on Vauquelin Blvd. in St-Hubert, Que., bordering a forest and not far from an airport.

Canadian law enforcement was called in to help the FBI investigate after American authorities found evidence the suspicious letter to the White House had originated in Canada.

