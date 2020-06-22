(File photo)

Woman missing after motorcycle accident near Kaslo

The incident occurred Sunday when motorcycle veered off highway and into Kaslo River

One person is missing following a single-vehicle accident along Highway 31A on Sunday, according to West Kootenay Traffic Services Sgt. Chad Badry.

Badry said the incident occurred at 4:30 p.m. when a motorcycle with two occupants veered off the road, down an embankment and into the Kaslo River.

While the driver of the motorcycle was able to escape and make it back onto the highway to flag down help, Badry said a female passenger has been declared missing.

South Columbia and Kaslo Search and Rescue personnel were also called in to help with the search approximately 10 kilometres west of Kaslo late Sunday.

South Columbia staff member Mike Hudson said crews have been looking for the woman around the river and that more crews were called in today to assist in the search.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing Kaslo RCMP.

The incident is not connected to another incident involving Castlegar resident Teresa Priebe, who was declared missing by RCMP on Friday.

