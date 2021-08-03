File photo.

Woman drowns in Christina Lake, say Grand Forks RCMP

The woman’s death marks the area’s first reported drowning in 2021

A Kelowna woman drowned in Christina Lake last week in what Mounties are calling “a tragic accident.”

Grand Forks RCMP’s Sgt. Darryl Peppler said the woman, 60, was camping with family and friends when on Thursday evening, July 29, she set off alone on the lake in a motorboat. She was found dead from drowning at around 8:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Scottish family suing over 2015 drowning

READ MORE: 'Amazing father' remembered after drowning while saving child in Chehalis Lake

Mounties don’t suspect drugs or alcohol were involved. They are not treating her death as suspicious.

Peppler declined further comment, saying only that the woman’s death is being investigated by the BC Coroners Service.

Last Thursday’s incident was this year’s first reported drowning death in the Grand Forks and Christina Lake areas, according to Grand Forks RCMP.

 

