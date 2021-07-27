Woman charged in Castlegar teen stabbing released from custody

The woman facing charges related to the February 21, 2021 stabbing of two Castlegar teens has been released from police custody for the second time.

Sasha Prokaski, 29, of no fixed address at the time, was charged with two counts of attempt to commit murder, two counts of uttering threats and one count of break and enter.

She was released on conditions by Judge Gregory Koturbash on July 20.

It’s alleged that Prokaski entered a home where the two teenagers were. An altercation ensued with both teens being stabbed, and one of the pair receiving multiple serious stab wounds.

According to police, the victims and Prokaski were unknown to each other.

Prokaski was previously released from custody on June 1, 2021. But was returned to custody a little over a week later facing additional charges for breaching a release order.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Prokaski’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 3 at the Nelson Court House.

RELATED: Castlegar teen recounts stabbing after stranger breaks into grandmother’s house



betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarCrime