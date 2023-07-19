Woman, 22, dead after northern B.C. home invasion, police say

The RCMP logo is seen outside the force’s ‘E’ division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Prince George RCMP is investigating the deaths of two women in two separate incidents July 17 and 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Prince George RCMP is investigating the deaths of two women in two separate incidents this week.

Prince George RCMP is investigating a sudden, suspicious death of a woman Monday (July 17) after police responded to a report of a deceased woman in the 1500-block of Victoria Street.

The serious crime unit was called in and the death was deemed suspicious.

Meanwhile, the BC Coroner Service has been called in after a 22-year-old woman was killed in a Prince George home invasion in the 2100-block of Upland Street Tuesday.

Prince George Serious Crime Unit, Forensic Services and BC Coroner Service are investigating.

Police believe it was a targeted home invasion and don’t believe there is a further risk to the public.

Anyone with any information on either incident is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300.

Just last month, a home invasion in Prince George turned into a homicide investigation after a man died of his injuries several days later.

Mounties were first called to a home in the 300-block of Nicholson Street South on June 19 around 8 p.m. for a report of a home invasion where officers found a man inside “suffering from life-threatening injuries” and a woman with “severe, but non-life-threatening injuries.” Both were taken to hospital.

