Wolverine at a bait station. (Photo submitted by WildsightBC)

Wolverine film comes to Creston

This November, an exclusive regional film tour dives into the world of the fierce yet vulnerable wolverine. Wildsight and the Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative (Y2Y) are hosting the tour with a showing in Creston at Rotacrest Hall on Nov. 18, combining a visually arresting documentary with local stories about these elusive carnivores.

Chasing a Trace follows biologist Mirjam Barrueto into the alpine of the Columbia Mountains as she searches for signs of the wily wolverine. A tenacious scientist and an endurance athlete, Barrueto is the perfect person to track the wide-ranging mammals.

A short presentation by wolverine researcher Doris Hausleitner following the film will highlight research happening in the region directly from biologists involved in Wolverine Watch—a collaborative venture that collects community science to better understand the needs of this strong, solitary wild animal.

“For many people, wolverines are a symbol of wildness,” says Eddie Petryshen, Wildsight’s Conservation co-ordinator. “Scientists are still figuring out why wolverines persist in certain areas and disappear from others.”

This community event will share what it takes to research these notoriously tough animals in B.C.’s mountains and what we stand to gain by doing so. Wolverines can be difficult to study in part due to their extraordinary shyness and wide-ranging behaviour but are also key indicators of how our mountain ecosystems are doing.

“As winter settles in, we are excited to bring images and stories of one of Canada’s mysterious creatures,” says Nadine Raynolds, Y2Y’s Columbia Headwaters program manager. “We hope people will come away inspired to help protect both winter and wolverine.”

Wolverines are known for their strength and appetites. They are snow dependent species and sensitive to climate change. The headwaters of the Columbia River are predicted to be a climate refuge that could be an important stronghold for these wild creatures.

A full schedule of showings across the West and East Kootenays, as well as Revelstoke and Golden, are at wildsight.ca/wolverinefilm. Event sponsors include Columbia Basin Trust, Ambler, and MEC. Chasing a Trace is one of the official selections of the 2019 Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival.

Previous story
Students plan rally at B.C. education minister’s office as district strike enters third week
Next story
Nearly half of B.C. drivers nervous in winter conditions: BCAA

Just Posted

Wolverine film comes to Creston

This November, an exclusive regional film tour dives into the world of… Continue reading

Peter de Groot inquest scheduled for May

Inquest will be held in Rossland

The great Tilia Bake-Off comes to Creston

The great Tilia Bake-Off comes to Creston

Inaugural 7th Siding Festival of Film running this weekend

About 40 films coming to Creston’s Tivoli Theatre and Venue

Creston Fire Rescue responds to seven calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to seven calls from Nov. 4 –7 it… Continue reading

VIDEO: Disney Plus gives Canadians a streaming platform that nearly matches U.S. version

The Walt Disney Company’s new subscription platform unveiled a comprehensive offering of nearly 500 films

Nearly half of B.C. drivers nervous in winter conditions: BCAA

‘Wait and see’ approach common practice for 32% of B.C. motorists

Autism support dog refused bus access for being a ‘pet’

B.C. grandmother files complaint with TransLink, calls for better awareness of service dogs

Students plan rally at B.C. education minister’s office as district strike enters third week

Saanich School District students plan to rally outside Rob Fleming’s constituency office in Victoria

Sex assault charge stayed against Port Moody mayor

Rob Vagramov completed an alternative measures program, special prosecutor said

73% of B.C. residents agree with a temporary ban on vaping products: poll

54% say they would not date someone who vapes, Research Co. poll suggests

B.C.’s 13-cent gasoline gap still a mystery, Premier John Horgan says

NDP plans legislation this month, seeks action from Justin Trudeau

Former Vancouver Canucks player suing financial advisors for negligence

Jason Garrison claimed his advisors failed to take his circumstances into account

Group walking on thin ice at B.C. lake sparks warning from RCMP

At least seven people were spotted on Joffre Lakes, although the ice is not thick enough to be walked on

Most Read