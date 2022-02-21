Wloka Farms: Our Migrant Workers

By Barb Wloka

Over the years, Wloka Farms has hired many local people.

All staff have contributed their talents to the business, and owners Barb and Frank Wloka have learned a lot from each. However, continuity is difficult to maintain. Often many of the staff are students. Consequently, they are not available before school lets out for the summer and must return to studies in September. This creates a labour challenge as September and October are the biggest harvest months on the farm.

Starting five years ago, Frank and Barb hired the first two Mexican workers through the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Program (SAWP) to augment their staff. In the ensuing years, that number has grown to nine workers in 2022. These individuals leave their families, their towns, and all that is familiar in order to supplement income. They come prepared to work and are willing to put in long hours.

These dedicated gentlemen come back year after year and so have learned the extensive diversification of the gardens and orchards and the magnitude of expectations. The farming experience these hard workers bring and what they learn while working in Creston makes each a valued team member. We are all constantly learning together.

This does not mean Canadians are losing jobs. On the contrary, because of the Mexican labour, we have been able to farm as we do, increase our output, and provide a significantly larger number of employment opportunities for people living in the area.

We are extremely proud and pleased with our local employees too. For instance, during the peak season, raspberry picking is a daily process that starts at 5 a.m. Most of the pickers are teens, but the fact that no one misses a single shift is testament to how dedicated the local work force is. Additionally, many members of our local staff have been with us just as long or longer as the original two migrant workers from Mexico.

Each staff member adds to the diversity of culture, language, age, and personality which composes the staff at Wloka Farms. And each staff member adds a unique way of looking at life and the farm. To take advantage of those various outlooks, each returning staff member is asked to start the new season with three ideas on how to improve the business. It is truly exciting to receive those ideas!

As a final note, our Mexican staff would like to voice: “The people of Creston have welcomed us overwhelmingly. Most of us have worked other jobs in Canada or the U.S. and Creston is one of the warmest towns we have known. Fellow staff members, customers, employees at the grocery stores and banks… thank you to everyone. Creston is a good place to be.”

Barb Wloka is owner/operator of Wloka Farms Fruit Stand in Creston, BC. She and her husband, Frank, have farmed for over 40 years and have learned a lot through trial and error. To grow their knowledge base, both continually research and collaborate with others. They also pick up tidbits of information from staff and customers. Learning to farm is a life-long educational experience!

