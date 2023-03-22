Wloka Farms: A labour of love

By Barb Wloka, owner of Wloka Farms Fruit Stand

Many years ago, a customer noted to me what an honour it must be to provide food to my customers. That thought has stayed with me. It is lovely to imagine a table being spread with local produce and then a family gathering around to discuss their day over that food. And then there are stories such as a group of sisters coming together to can Hungarian Peppers using their great-grandmother’s recipe. And there are the photos of stuffed peppers or zucchini pizzas or rows and rows of canning done with produce grown in Creston.

Not that everything grows as planned. Far from it! A farmer can plant the same item year after year and run into challenges each year. Weather, soil, pests, seed quality – these are just small examples of the sorts of things that can make a difference to production. And those variations keep farmers from ever becoming bored!

But more than anything else, it is the staff and customer base which keeps Wloka Farms running. Return staff is required to start a new year with three ideas on how to improve the business. Ideas have ranged from using arm protection while grafting in the orchard to putting more trash cans about the fruit stand. Some ideas are not feasible as presented – but it is amazing how many can be tweaked or combined with other ideas to become stellar changes.

Staff look at the business differently because they are not saddled with the paradigms that go with long-term connection with the farm and fruit stand – and that different outlook provides input which is immeasurably valuable.

The feedback (both good and bad) provided by staff and customers helps us to learn and reflect on each aspect of the farm. When customers come back with issues, research into the problem is undertaken to better understand what the resolution and improvement can be. Staff is able to be proactive in dealing with each possible problem. The customer input often expedites the focus on issues.

A perfect example of this was the year that some potatoes had hollow hearts. Short of cutting open every potato, there was no way to know which had hollow hearts and which did not. Consequently, every potato sold went out the door with a warning that hollow heart was possible and feedback was requested. That feedback was what led to the realization that the issue was from one section of the field only – making the puzzle much more manageable to research.

And so the farming and the learning journey continues on. Some days, we look at each other and ask, “After over 40 years of farming, how did we not know that?”

But both of us know (Barb and Frank) that we are lucky to have landed in an occupation in which life is never dull and the opportunity to learn never stops.

Barb Wloka is owner/operator of Wloka Farms Fruit Stand in Creston, BC. She and her husband, Frank, have farmed for over 40 years. During that time, have learned a lot through trial and error. To grow their knowledge base, both continually research and collaborate with others. Finally, they pick up tidbits of information from staff and customers. Learning to farm is a life-long educational experience!

