Wind warning issued for Kootenay Lake, Highway 3

Environment Canada says temperatures will also drop through Friday

A wind warning has been issued by Environment Canada for Kootenay Lake and a section of Highway 3 over the Paulson Summit.

The statement says wind gusts up to 70 km/h are expected around the lake, and that cold arctic air will lead to a freezing wind throughout Wednesday and into the evening.

Temperatures will also continue to drop Thursday and Friday.

“People working and spending time outside are reminded to dress warmly and in layers, preferably with a wind-resistant outer layer,” reads the statement.

“Travellers are encouraged to add winter emergency kits to their vehicles, which include a blanket, extra clothes and boots.”

Environment Canada also warned that gusts up to 100 km/h will affect portions of Highway 3 between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass.

Those winds are expected to ease by Wednesday evening.

