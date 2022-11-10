Wildsight Creston Valley to host photography show

Wildsight Creston Valley is hosting its 10th photography show this month, called Local Colours.

On Nov. 26, Local Colours will feature photographers and storytellers Jesse Moreton, Karen Whitford, Hardy the Wanderer, Lindsay Donald, and Robin Louie.

Jesse Moreton is still taking the road less travelled and bringing back souvenirs in picture form. With his presentation, he plans to transport you to higher ground and inspire you with mountain colour. Recently, he has been increasingly drawn to and fascinated by glaciers. Other photos will feature bigger objectives with now bigger kids and a sprinkling of landscapes, peaks, alpine flowers and creatures.

Karen Whitford has a love of nature and all things outdoors. This has created her passion for photography, a moment captured to revisit. She will share some of these moments with you. Photos will be of wildlife big and small, scenic landscapes, birds, and flowers.

Hardy the Wanderer arrived in Creston as a five-year-old fascinated by birds, butterflies and anything outdoors. His life list of birds began at age three. For Local Colours The Wanderer will provide an overview of winter birds in the Creston Valley encouraging people to participate in the Creston Christmas Bird Count on December 27, 2022. Interspersed in the presentation may be other scenes from around the world perhaps including evidence that penguins do indeed fly!

Lindsay Donald is an international award-winning wildlife photographer. Originally from Scotland, he has a degree in zoology and animal behavior from the University of Hull in the United Kingdom. Lindsay started taking photographs to illustrate animal behavior for a research project in the late 1970’s. He has travelled the World in search of amazing wildlife images. In North America he travels from Florida to Alaska and makes frequent visits to Africa including Botswana, South Africa, Tanzania, Zimbabwe & Zambia. His talk will feature images of brown bears, wolves, and wolverines.

Robin Louie is from the community of Yaqan Nukiy and enjoys using the land between the two arches, just as his family before him since time immemorial. He shares the culture of the land in hopes for people to understand how to care for the land so that our future generations can enjoy it too.

On Saturday, Nov. 26 from 7:30 t0 9:30 p.m., the show will be held at Kootenay River Auditorium. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door – $15 for adults and $5 for youth. For more information, visit www.wildsight.ca/events or Wildsight Creston Valley on Facebook.

