Bighorn Sheep. Photo by Andrew Bibby.

Wildsight annual photography show Local Colours returns to Creston

Creston’s annual Wildsight photography show, Local Colours, is back again for its ninth year on Nov. 25. This year we will showcase the works of five local photographers on the big screen at the Tivoli Theatre. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10 and will include free popcorn! Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30.

Our first presenter, Justin Vance, was born and raised in the Creston Valley. He started ski mountaineering and climbing at the age of 18. After moving away for eight years and marrying his wife, he moved back to Creston to start a family and help run the family business. He somehow still manages to get out into the mountains and tackle multi-day ski traverses. His presentation this year will be of a six-day, 90-kilometre ski traverse, from Toby Creek to Welsh Lakes in the Purcell Mountain Range, that he and three friends completed in 2017.

Creston Valley photographer Karen Whitford is new to the show, and our second presenter. She will be showing her photographs of landscapes, birds and wildlife, from near and far.

“Growing up on the farm with a mother that loved and appreciated the world we live in, I developed a passion for nature, wildlife and the beauty around us,” said Whitford. “My passion for photography allows me to capture and enjoy some of the moments of wonder I see on my journeys.”

Also making his Local Colours debut is Tom Weager, who moved to Nelson from England in 2009.

“In the Kootenays, we’re blessed with a blooming spring, a bright summer, a golden fall and magic winter, what better combination for a landscape photographer is there?” said Weager. “I have always thought that a good photo captures a moment but a great photo tells a story. I’ve always struggled to put experiences into words, that is why I love to use my camera.”

Returning to the show is Jesse Moreton, who moved to Creston nine years ago from Ontario and is still getting lost in the mountains. His presentation this year will focus a little less on classic photography, and a little more on trip “firsts”. He’ll start out with a Mount Rainier adventure which was his first experience mountaineering. The other two were the first backpacks he and his wife attempted with their kids. One to a familiar local spot, the other to a wet and mosquito-infested pass in the Northern Purcells. His aim will be to motivate, inspire, entertain, and share his passion.

Andrew Bibby is returning for his third Local Colours show with nature photography in two parts. The first half will be showcasing landscapes and wildlife from popular hikes in the Kootenays. The second part will chronicle a seven-day wilderness kayaking trip in the Yukon. The trip covered 160 kilometres of adjoining lakes and rivers, starting in the former gold rush town of Bennett at the end of the Chilkoot Trail, and finishing in the Yukon River at Whitehorse.

For more information visit https://wildsight.ca/events/local-colours-2019/

Previous story
Vancouver Island soap company releases Lucky Lager beer soap

Just Posted

Wolverine film comes to Creston

This November, an exclusive regional film tour dives into the world of… Continue reading

Peter de Groot inquest scheduled for May

Inquest will be held in Rossland

The great Tilia Bake-Off comes to Creston

The great Tilia Bake-Off comes to Creston

Inaugural 7th Siding Festival of Film running this weekend

About 40 films coming to Creston’s Tivoli Theatre and Venue

Creston Fire Rescue responds to seven calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to seven calls from Nov. 4 –7 it… Continue reading

VIDEO: Canadian allergists’ group wants Benadryl behind the counter due to side effects

Some doctors say the medication is over-used because of its easy availability

Yelling at your dog might hurt its long-term mental health: study

Researchers find dogs trained using negative reinforcement are more ‘pessimistic’

Vancouver Island soap company releases Lucky Lager beer soap

Beer-infused olive oil soap comes out just in time for holiday shopping

Jagmeet Singh says he’ll vote against throne speech if NDP requests not met

Singh is to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday

Community uses loophole to paint 16 rainbow crosswalks after B.C. council says no

So far 11 rainbows are painted and five planned, all since council denied the first proposal in September

Workers’ camp at LNG facility in Kitimat takes shape

Extensive worker camp now being assembled

Former B.C. youth pastor guilty on one of five sexual assault allegations

Judge cites reasonable doubt in finding Cloverdale couple not guilty of majority of charges

238 and counting: Vancouver gelato shop sets Guinness World record for most flavours

Vince Misceo has come up with 588 different flavours over the decades

Killer who fled to Taiwan day after shooting B.C. man over $80 sentenced 13 years later

The sentence comes 13 years after Shaoxin Zhang, 19, was killed in a Burnaby parking lot

Most Read