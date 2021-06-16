WildSafeBC advises on fawning season

Fawning season occurs from mid-May to June until the fawns become more independent of their mothers

WildSafeBC is reminding people to be alert during fawning season and to leave fawns be if they should stumble across one.

According to WildSafeBC, a doe will often leave her young alone for hours at a time while she feeds, returning throughout the day to nurse.

Scentless and silent, fawns may appear to be orphaned and helpless, but the best thing you can do for a fawn is to leave it alone.

Removing a fawn from the bedding area or handling a fawn at all can greatly decrease its chance of survival.

Under the Wildlife Act, it is illegal to disturb or take home any wildlife and could result in a fine, regardless of intent to help what you may perceive to be an injured or abandoned animal.

Stayin on marked trails reduces the chance of stumbling upong a hidden fawn, but should you come across one, be careful to not disturb it.

It is important for pet owners to keep dogs on leash during this time.

Does may see pets as predators or threats to their newborns, since dogs are members of the canidae family and are the natural predators of fawns in the wild.

If a dog comes too close, the doe may become aggressive and attack the dog.

If you observe a fawn or other young animal that appears to have been left alone for an extended period of time, contact the BC Conservation Officer Service 24/7 at 1-877-952-7277.

Also remember to never feed deer or other wildlife. Most human sources of food are not appropriate for deer and may make them sick. The food you leave behind may also attract other animals such as bears, coyotes, or rodents.

Once deer become established in a community it can be very challenging to get them to return to the wild.

Deer that become habituated can do damage to people’s gardens, attract predators, or are at increased risk of being hit by vehicles.

Help keep wildlife wild and your community safe by not interfering with these animals and only enjoying them from a distance.

