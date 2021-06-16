A fawn found in Invermere. (BC Conservation Officer Service photo)

A fawn found in Invermere. (BC Conservation Officer Service photo)

WildSafeBC advises on fawning season

Fawning season occurs from mid-May to June until the fawns become more independent of their mothers

WildSafeBC is reminding people to be alert during fawning season and to leave fawns be if they should stumble across one.

According to WildSafeBC, a doe will often leave her young alone for hours at a time while she feeds, returning throughout the day to nurse.

Scentless and silent, fawns may appear to be orphaned and helpless, but the best thing you can do for a fawn is to leave it alone.

Removing a fawn from the bedding area or handling a fawn at all can greatly decrease its chance of survival.

Under the Wildlife Act, it is illegal to disturb or take home any wildlife and could result in a fine, regardless of intent to help what you may perceive to be an injured or abandoned animal.

Stayin on marked trails reduces the chance of stumbling upong a hidden fawn, but should you come across one, be careful to not disturb it.

Fawning season occurs from mid-May to June until the fawns become more independent of their mothers.

It is important for pet owners to keep dogs on leash during this time.

Does may see pets as predators or threats to their newborns, since dogs are members of the canidae family and are the natural predators of fawns in the wild.

If a dog comes too close, the doe may become aggressive and attack the dog.

If you observe a fawn or other young animal that appears to have been left alone for an extended period of time, contact the BC Conservation Officer Service 24/7 at 1-877-952-7277.

Also remember to never feed deer or other wildlife. Most human sources of food are not appropriate for deer and may make them sick. The food you leave behind may also attract other animals such as bears, coyotes, or rodents.

Once deer become established in a community it can be very challenging to get them to return to the wild.

Deer that become habituated can do damage to people’s gardens, attract predators, or are at increased risk of being hit by vehicles.

Help keep wildlife wild and your community safe by not interfering with these animals and only enjoying them from a distance.

READ MORE: WildSafeBC: What to do if a tick bites you

READ MORE: WildSafeBC: How to avoid bear encounters

Creston ValleyWildlife

Previous story
Wildsight: Old-growth forests are being logged in Golden
Next story
New doctor recruited for the Creston Valley

Just Posted

A new doctor has been recruited for the Creston Valley. (Pixabay)
New doctor recruited for the Creston Valley

Dr. Luke Turanich is expected to begin practice in late summer/early fall

A fawn found in Invermere. (BC Conservation Officer Service photo)
WildSafeBC advises on fawning season

Fawning season occurs from mid-May to June until the fawns become more independent of their mothers

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison. Photo courtesy Conservative Party of Canada.
MP Morrison appointed to parliamentary national security committee

Kootenay-Columbia parliamentarian one of five candidates appointed to national security committee

Asian clams versus native B.C. clams comparison. Photo: Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society
Invasive Asian Clams found in Pend D’Oreille River

Watercraft users and anglers are urged to clean, drain and dry gear

Photo courtesy of Mercer Celgar
Mercer Celgar to install new technology thanks to $4.5 million in federal funds

Project features process to improve fibre processing and address regional fibre availability issues

Maxwell Johnson is seen in Bella Bella, B.C., in an undated photo. The Indigenous man from British Columbia has filed complaints with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal and the Canadian Human Rights Commission after he and his granddaughter were handcuffed when they tried to open a bank account. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Heiltsuk Nation, Damien Gillis, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
VIDEO: Chiefs join human rights case of Indigenous man handcuffed by police in B.C. bank

Maxwell Johnson said he wants change, not just words, from Vancouver police

For more than a year, Rene Doyharcabal and a small group of neighbours in Langley’s Brookswood neighbourhood have been going out every evening to show support for first responders by honking horns and banging pots and drums. Now, a neighbour has filed a noise complaint. (Langley Advance Times file)
Noise complaint filed against nightly show of support for health care workers in B.C. city

Langley Township contacted group to advise of complaint, but no immediate action is expected

A nurse prepares a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Yukon Convention Centre in Whitehorse on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Thomas
Vancouver couple pleads guilty to breaking Yukon COVID rules, travelling for vaccine

Chief Judge Michael Cozens agreed with a joint sentencing submission,

An inmate in solitary confinement given lunch on Tuesday, May 10, 2016. THE CANADIAN/Lars Hagberg
22-hour cap on solitary confinement for youth in custody still too long: B.C. lawyer

Jennifer Metcalfe was horrified to hear a youth had spent a total of 78 straight days in isolation

Old growth in the Columbia Valley, in the Kinbasket area. (Photo submitted)
Wildsight: Old-growth forests are being logged in Golden

Wildsight says that Canfor has been logging old growth at the Blaeberry headwaters

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Vaccines, low COVID case counts increase Father’s Day hope, but risk is still there

Expert says people will have to do their own risk calculus before popping in on Papa

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens as Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents the province’s latest budget, April 20, 2021. The budget projects $19 billion in deficits over three years. (Hansard TV)
B.C. government budget balloons, beyond COVID-19 response

Provincial payroll up 104,000 positions, $10 billion since 2017

Ocean debris is shown on Long Beach in Tofino, B.C. on April, 18, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Shoreline cleanup finds COVID-related trash increased during height of the pandemic

Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup reports litter from single-use food packaging nearly doubled

Most Read