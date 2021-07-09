Creston Valley Wildlife Management Area trail closed due to grizzly bear with cubs

The mother grizzly charged a staff member’s vehicle on July 9, causing closure of the Wildlife Wander Trail

Effective immediately, the Wildlife Wander Trail is closed to public. (Courtesy of CVWMA)

A grizzly bear with cubs has been spotted in the Creston Valley Wildlife Management Area (CVWMA).

According to CVWMA’s Facebook page, the female grizzly charged a staff member’s vehicle this morning (July 9) during a water level routine check.

Effective immediately, the Wildlife Wander Trail is closed to public, located on the back side of Pond 2B in Corn Creek Marsh.

“The incident happened in a flash, and it is not safe for anyone on foot or bicycle to wander along that trail,” said Kootenay-Columbia Discovery Centre staff.

“Please, respect the closure and keep bears and people safe.”

