Creston Valley Wildlife Management Area trail closed due to grizzly bear with cubs

A grizzly bear with cubs has been spotted in the Creston Valley Wildlife Management Area (CVWMA).
According to CVWMA’s Facebook page, the female grizzly charged a staff member’s vehicle this morning (July 9) during a water level routine check.
Effective immediately, the Wildlife Wander Trail is closed to public, located on the back side of Pond 2B in Corn Creek Marsh.
“The incident happened in a flash, and it is not safe for anyone on foot or bicycle to wander along that trail,” said Kootenay-Columbia Discovery Centre staff.
“Please, respect the closure and keep bears and people safe.”
For more updates, visit Creston Valley Wildlife Management Area or Kootenay-Columbia Discovery Centre on Facebook. Additional information can be found on their websites at crestonwildlife.ca and discovery-centre.ca.
