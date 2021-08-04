Wildfires reported near Grand Forks after overnight lightning storm

The fires are burning at around 100 square metres as of Wednesday morning, Aug. 4

Orange diamonds represent two small wildfires west of Grand Forks, with the third representing another wildfire east of Christina Lake. Map: B.C. Wildfire Dashboard

Overnight lightning strikes sparked three small wildfires to the west and east of Grand Forks, according to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS)

VIDEO: Firefighters put out grass fire east of Grand Forks

READ MORE: Grand Forks Fire/Rescue puts out ‘hot spot’ at scene of grass fire

Two fires were reported Wednesday, Aug. 4, in the Gibbs Creek area, around 1 kilometre west of Highway 3 from the nearest intersection at Danshin Village Road. Both were burning “out of control” within an estimated 100 metres of each other as of midday, according to Kim Wright, spokesperson for the BCWS’s Southeast Fire Centre.

A third fire, also reported Wednesday, is under control on a mountainous stretch of Santa Rosa Road, around three kilometres southeast of Christina Lake, Wright said.

Helicopters contracted by BCWS dumped water on all three fires.

Eight BCWS fire fighters are fighting the Gibbs Creek wildfires. Their crews are supported by water tankers at the scene, Wright said.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021bc wildfiresbcwildfireGrand Forks