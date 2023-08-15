Wildfires burning near Keremeos prompt evacuation alert

The two wildfires have continued to grow since July

The Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen is issuing an evacuation alert for Electoral Area “B” and Electoral Area “G” along the Ashnola River in the Cathedral Provincial Park including the Cathedral Lakes Lodge and in the Snowy Protected Area, due to the wildfires burning near Keremeos.

The Crater Creek wildfire is causing significant smoke that can be seen all the way from Kelowna. Residents in the Kelowna area reporting seeing a growing plume of smoke starting just before 7 p.m.

The Crater Creek wildfire is estimated to be 697 hectares and the Gillanders Creek wildfire is estimated to be 480 hectares in size. These fires are burning in steep and dangerous terrain, challenging response efforts and posing a significant risk to responder safety on the ground.

“Responder safety remains the top priority of the BC Wildfire Service. Due to the hazard posed by the very steep terrain at this location, crews assigned to this fire are working only where it is safe to do so, and a modified response approach will be taken,” stated the wildfire service.

Yesterday, 10 personnel were on site of the Crater Creek wildfire supported by three helicopters working the north flank of the blaze. Today there is heavy equipment on site along with two helicopters bucketing.

The following properties are on alert:

1655 ASHNOLA RD

1609 EWART CREEK RD

1612 EWART CREEK RD

1617 EWART CREEK RD

1621 EWART CREEK RD

2211 EWART CREEK RD

DISTRICT LOT 2200S

SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT DISTRICT LOT 2391S

SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT DISTRICT LOT 2864S

SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT DISTRICT LOT 3235S

SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT DISTRICT LOT 3236S

SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT

RANGER STATION – CATHEDRAL LAKES PARK

BC Wildfire Service is currently working on specific flanks of two wildfires south of Keremeos.

The Crater Creek and Gillanders Creek wildfires have been burning south of Keremeos since mid-July, with the former now an estimated 697 hectares in size and the latter covering 480 hectares.

A spokesperson for the Kamloops Fire Centre confirmed that heavy equipment and helicopters were deployed to the north flank of the Crater Creek wildfire on Aug. 15.

A 10-person crew had been deployed on Aug. 14, but the steep terrain and high temperatures have made things difficult.

The extremely steep area poses a safety risk for ground crews on the fires.

The Gillanders Creek fire is currently under a modified response where it is largely being monitored by BCWS, BC Parks and the Lower Similkameen Indian Band.

On Aug. 14, an initial attack crew was sent out to work on the southeast flank of the fire.

