The Rossmoore Lake Wildfire has been burning south of Kamloops since July 21, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service)

Wildfire south of Kamloops continues to threaten Lac Le Jeune

The fire has been burning since July 21

The Rossmoore Lake wildfire continues to burn 10 kilometres south of Kamloops.

The fire is currently estimated at 7,249 hectares.

Crews are working on the northwest flank to conduct patrols and spot fire containment. Firefighters are also along McConnell Road using direct attack, hand ignition, and mop up techniques.

The fire is close to Lac Le Jeune. As part of structure protection a 12 foot wet line is being set up.

A planned ignition could be conducted through the afternoon if conditions allow.

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
bc wildfiresKamloops

