(BC Wildfire Service)

Wildfire reaches 20 hectares in size near Merritt

Fire appears to be human-caused

A rash of suspected human-caused wildfires across the Kamloops Wildfire Centre this spring has made its way to the Merritt area.

A new blaze was reported to BC Wildfire Service on May 3 around the Rocky Pines neighbourhood of Lower Nicola, just west of Merritt. It has since grown to 20 hectares.

A human-caused fire at Horsehoe Bay near Shuswap Lake that appeared on April 28 is now considered under control by BC Wildfire, though remains at approximately 18.5 hectares in size.

Two small blazes sparked near the Westwold area earlier this week and are under investigation.

Kamloops Wildfire Centre has so far seen 36 wildfires this season as of May 4, the most in B.C. Cariboo is right behind with 32.

