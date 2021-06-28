Thick, white smoke from the Sparks Lake blaze could be seen from Kamloops on June 28, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service/Twitter)

Wildfire near Kamloops grows to 100 hectares

BC Wildfire is currently responding to a blaze 15 kilometres north of Kamloops Lake

BC Wildfire Service crews are battling an out-of-control fire near Red Lake, about 15 kilometres north of Kamloops Lake.

The blaze has grown from 40 hectares at 7:45 p.m. to 100 hectares as of 9 p.m. The fire sparked Monday evening.

There are 27 BC Wildfire personnel fighting the fire, which is centred in a thick stand of trees.

In addition, there were several aircraft along with heavy equipment on the ground aiding in the effort earlier in the evening.

No structures are threatened at this time, according to BC Wildfire.

Thick, white smoke from the blaze can be seen from Kamloops.

The blaze is under investigation but is believed to be human-caused.

