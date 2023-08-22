Wildfire continues to burn in Lake Country

The Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country continues to remain out of control Tuesday morning.
Due to heavy smoke in Lake Country, BC Wildfire crews haven’t been able to update the size of the blaze, which remains at an estimated 360 hectares.
On Monday night however, evacuation orders were downgraded to alerts for the following properties:
10910 BOND RD
10950 BOND RD
10990 BOND RD
11014 BOND RD
11062 BOND RD
11086 BOND RD
11140 BOND RD
11140A BOND RD
11150 BOND RD
11170 BOND RD
11180 BOND RD
11210 BOND RD
11230 BOND RD
11250 BOND RD
11270 BOND RD
1-11290 BOND RD
2-11290 BOND RD
3-11290 BOND RD
4-11290 BOND RD
5-11290 BOND RD
6-11290 BOND RD
7-11290 BOND RD
8-11290 BOND RD
9-11290 BOND RD
11310 BOND RD
11310A BOND RD
11330 BOND RD
11350 BOND RD
11370 BOND RD
11390 BOND RD
11410 BOND RD
11430 BOND RD
11470 BOND RD
11121 CEMETERY RD
11131 CEMETERY RD
11141 CEMETERY RD
11151 CEMETERY RD
11175 CEMETERY RD
11190 CEMETERY RD
11200 CEMETERY RD
11210 CEMETERY RD
11220 CEMETERY RD
11230 CEMETERY RD
11240 CEMETERY RD
11250 CEMETERY RD
11298 CEMETERY RD
11374 CEMETERY RD
11399 CEMETERY RD
11424 CEMETERY RD
11450 CEMETERY RD
11476 CEMETERY RD
11491 CEMETERY RD
11524 CEMETERY RD
11551 CEMETERY RD
1949 DAVIDSON RD
2115 DAVIDSON RD
2139 DAVIDSON RD
2019 NYGREN RD
2061 NYGREN RD
2064 NYGREN RD
2085 NYGREN RD
2111 NYGREN RD
People who live at these residents can return home but since they are still on alert, they still have to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. For a map of evacuation orders and alerts visit cordemergency.ca/map.
The Clarke Creek wildfire has been part of the Grouse Complex since Saturday night. It is a Grouse Complex with the Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna and the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna.
Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties up to $100,000 and or up to one year in jail.
Black Press Media will keep updated throughout the day.
