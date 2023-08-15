Wildfire burning north of Pass Creek

A wildfire is burning near Goose Creek north of Pass Creek and west of Krestova.
The fire was reported just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15. It is visible from most of Castlegar and appears to be spreading.
B.C. Wildfire Service aircraft including water skimmers can be seen attacking the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.
More to come …
