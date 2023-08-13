Wildfire burning near Trail

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue was on scene as a fire burned close to local businesses on the Warfield hill on Hwy. 3B near Trail. Photos: Jim Bailey
A wildfire is burning on Hwy 3B on the Warfield hill just above Trail.

The B.C. Wildfire Services reported that the fire was discoverd just after noon today (Sunday, Aug. 13) and said the cause is undetermined.

Kootenay Boundary Regional Firefighters were on scene as the blaze was located on the hill above the Tunnel Pub and A.J. Collision.

Two helicopters were providing air support, and still fighting the blaze as of 1:30 p.m.

More to come …

