UPDATE: Evacuations ordered as wildfire burns in Castlegar near Castleview Care Centre

According to the Castlegar Emergency Operations Centre, the portion of the fire within city limits has been contained, but still burning northwest of Hwy 3 near the Merry Creek Forest Services Road.

All those evacuated from Castleview Care Centre have been transported to the Castlegar and District Recreation Centre.

EVACUATION ORDER

As of 2:22 p.m., evacuation Orders are in place for Meadowbrook Drive, Tassone Place, Highland Drive and the Castleview Care Centre.

Currently there are no Evacuation Alerts.

Those under Evacuation Order or if you need further information please go to the Castlegar and District Recreation Centre, 2101 6th Avenue.

A fire is burning above Meadow Brook Drive in south Castlegar.

Fire crews are on scene and the Emergency Operations Centre has been activated at the Castlegar Fire Hall.

Residents in the Grosvenor Place neighbourhood report being able to see flames. The Castleview Care Centre is located near the blaze.

The fire is being attacked from both the ground and the air and fire departments from across the region are assisting in the response.

View from Kinnaird Park. Photo: Jason Mulder