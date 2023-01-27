The World Health Organization’s emergency committee, will vote today on whether to maintain the emergency designation. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the WHO, gestures as he speaks to journalists during a press conference at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Martial Trezzini-Keystone via AP

The World Health Organization’s emergency committee, will vote today on whether to maintain the emergency designation. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the WHO, gestures as he speaks to journalists during a press conference at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Martial Trezzini-Keystone via AP

WHO decision on COVID-19 emergency won’t affect Canada’s response: Tam

The WHO’s emergency committee will vote today on whether to maintain the emergency designation

The World Health Organization will announce Monday whether it thinks COVID-19 still represents a global health emergency but Canada’s top doctor says regardless of what the international body decides, Canada’s response to the coronavirus will not change.

The WHO’s emergency committee, which was struck in 2020 when COVID-19 first emerged as a global health threat, will vote today on whether to maintain the emergency designation.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will make the final call based on the advice the committee gives him.

He warned earlier this week that he remains concerned about the impact of the virus, noting there were 170,000 deaths from COVID-19 reported around the world in the last two months.

Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the COVID-19 situation in Canada is fluctuating but relatively stable, with no evidence of a surge in cases anywhere.

Canadian data suggest hospitalizations are falling again after a brief increase over Christmas and in early January.

CoronavirusFederal Politics

Previous story
‘Deplorable’ conditions lead to BC SPCA seizure of 129 cattle from B.C. rancher
Next story
Appointment of former Victoria mayor as housing adviser draws wide range of reactions

Just Posted

On Jan. 13, the Creston Lions Club donated $5,000 to the East Kootenay Foundation for Health 2023 Starlite Campaign. (Courtesy of Creston Lions)
Creston Lions support annual East Kootenay Foundation for Health’s Starlite Campaign

Parents Warren Blackmore and Jayden Currie show off their bundle of joy, Vienna Blackmore, along with big brother Noah. (Submitted)
Creston family welcomes first baby of 2023

The episode featuring Maryann Puliz and her children Katie Hrgovic, Stefanie Hergovic, Faith Schofield and Tristan Schofield will air on Feb. 16. Photo: Submitted
Castlegar family competes on Family Feud Canada

Thomas “Tommy” Robert Linthorne. (RCMP photo) Thomas “Tommy” Robert Linthorne. (RCMP photo)
Creston RCMP arrest prolific offender