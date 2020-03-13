Whitewater Ski Resort to stay open despite COVID-19 outbreak

The resort is introducing several measures to keep guests healthy

Whitewater Ski Resort plans to stay open through to the end of the season. File photo

Whitewater Ski Resort will stay open until the end of its season in April.

The popular hill near Nelson announced Friday it was introducing several measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Bex Dawkes, Whitewater’s marketing supervisor, said the resort is confident its guests won’t be at risk.

“The primary considerations are the health and safety of our guests, and we always make decisions based on that. At this point with the information we have to hand, there isn’t a high risk in the Kootenays of a COVID-19 outbreak,” said Dawkes.

“So with that in mind, we’ve made the decision it’s going to be a good thing for us to stay open and enable our guests to be out on the slopes continuing to lead active and healthy lifestyles.”

Related: Nelson and COVID-19: everything you need to know

Whitewater’s announcement comes the same day as Rossland’s RED Mountain also said it would stay open.

There are still several events planned at Whitewater prior to the April 5 closing day. Dawkes said those events are under review and the resort will let the public know ahead of time if anything changes.

Dawkes said the resort will also make several changes beginning Saturday. They include: reduced capacity in the lodge; the cancellation of a public shuttle bus that runs between Nelson and Whitewater; increased disinfection of all surfaces and public areas; discouragement of cash transactions; and the addition of public sanitization points throughout the lodge.

As for the chair lift, Dawkes said staff will take direction from guests. She said she doesn’t believe the lifts are high-risk areas for infection.

That was backed by provincial health officer Bonnie Henry, who said in an update Friday the virus does not transmit when people are outdoors.

“We’re not going to force anyone to get on a chair lift with someone they don’t want to,” said Dawkes.

“In terms of singles and lift lines, we’ll just be encouraging people to get on the lift as quickly as possible, but not necessarily forcing anyone to sit next to each other.”

Related:

• COVID-19 testing available in Nelson

• Shambhala, Kaslo Jazz festivals to go on despite COVID-19 outbreak

• KIJHL cancels playoffs, Leafs’ season is over



tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus