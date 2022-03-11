Whitewater Ski Resort has announced a new quad chair lift, which will begin operating for the 2023-24 season. Illustration: Whitewater

Whitewater Ski Resort has announced a new quad chair lift, which will begin operating for the 2023-24 season. Illustration: Whitewater

Whitewater Ski Resort to add new chairlift in 2023

The lift will provide access to a new part of the mountain

Whitewater Ski Resort announced Friday it will build a new chairlift to open for the 2023-24 season.

The quad chairlift will start at the base of the resort, carrying on to Silver King Ridge in a new area above the Silver King Chair.

“Whitewater is known for its steep, playful terrain, and the new quad truly aligns with the Whitewater brand by opening access to more of that type of terrain,” said Colby Lehman, Whitewater Ski Resort’s outdoor operations manager.

“This new quad will also reduce the demand on the current Silver King lift, which ultimately will make for a better experience for both experts and beginners who ride the Silver King Lift.”

The lift will run 430 metres and will take as many as 1,600 people per hour to more than 160-plus new acres. The resort said it will also add a few new groomed runs to the area.

The Silver King Chair will also remain in operation.

Construction on the new lift begins this summer.

READ MORE:

Petition against Zincton backcountry proposal picks up

Provincial grant funds new hiking trails at Whitewater, race centre at Red Mountain

Previous story
Rural B.C. communities record staggering toxic drug poisoning deaths in 1st month of 2022
Next story
Victim in dirt biker’s sudden death on Vancouver Island was shot, according to family

Just Posted

The results of the FoodMesh program.
Food recovery program helps support Creston Food Bank and reduce waste

Volunteers tend to the gardens at College of the Rockies. (Submitted by Creston Community Seed Bank Society)
Plants for the future: Creston Community Seed Bank Society aims to enhance food security

The Creston Valley Rotary Club donated $1,000 to Erickson Elementary School for their Forest Friday Program to help with the costs of bussing students to different locations for outdoor education. Rotary members Jason Meidl and Gin Bergman posed with the class on March 3. (Submitted)
Rotary donation supports outdoor education program for Creston students

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Mask mandate lifts in B.C. Friday, COVID vaccine card program to end April 8