Whistler Blackcomb’s Peak to Peak gondola, which links the tops of Blackcomb and Whistler mountains. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Whistler Blackcomb’s Peak to Peak gondola, which links the tops of Blackcomb and Whistler mountains. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Whistler Blackcomb expected to reopen Monday for summer season

Mountain biking, sightseeing atop the Peak to Peak gondola part of what’s being offered to visitors

After staying closed during winter because of COVID-19 cases among residents and staff, Whistler Blackcomb has announced its reopening.

Planning to reopen on May 31, the resort said its implementing safety protocols in line with B.C.’s restart plan and governing provincial health officials.

Face masks will be mandatory inside, outdoors and for people in lift lines and on patios.

“We will open with the same COVID safety protocols we have operated with all year, regardless of your immunization status,” the resort posted to social media Wednesday (May 27).

“Our focus continues to be on the health of our guests, employees and community.”

Those who do not reside in the Vancouver Coastal Health region are discouraged from making a trip to Whistler until travel restrictions lift.

Those who do will not be required to make reservations as they were in winter.

RELATED: Whistler Blackcomb to stay closed for the rest of winter

In March, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry noted an increase of COVID-19 cases in the community, including a worrisome cluster of the P1 Brazil variant of concern.

By April, Howe Sound had the highest rate of COVID-19 of any health area in the province, with the majority of its cases being in Whistler.

The resort was first forced to close its operations on April 19.

READ MORE: Adults living, working in Whistler eligible early for COVID-19 vaccine


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusWhistler

Previous story
Veterinarians facing intense pressure from pandemic pet boom
Next story
Physician warns Tokyo Olympics could spread variants

Just Posted

Brewmaster Casey Staple and co-owners Craig and Lisa Wood pose at Wild North Brewing Company on their opening day. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
New craft brewery bubbles up in Creston

“We just want to bring something unique, vibrant, and cool to our old hometown.”

COVID-19 cases have dropped to new lows in the West Kootenay. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
Only five new cases of COVID-19 in West Kootenay

The latest report is for the week of May 16 to 22

Fire Chief Jared Riel stands next to the historic bell outside of the current fire hall. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston’s fire chief speaks on need for new fire hall

Fire Chief Jared Riel says updates are needed to protect health and safety of staff

Town of Creston Mayor Ron Toyota. (File photo)
Creston mayor responds to concerns on fire hall

Mayor Ron Toyota answered some common questions on the new Creston Emergency Services Building

An artist’s rendering of the Creston Emergency Services Building. (Town of Creston)
Creston resident speaks out on disapproval of new fire hall

Keith Goforth has sent letters to residents expressing his concerns

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at the Cuyahoga Community College Metropolitan Campus, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
VIDEO: Biden orders more intel investigation of COVID-19 origin

The Chinese Embassy in Washington accused unnamed political forces of being fixated on a blame game

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. shortens second COVID-19 vaccine wait from 16 weeks to eight

Pfizer second dose after Moderna safe, effective, Dr. Henry says

Paranormal investigators intend to find out what lurks behind the façade at Greenwood City Hall. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Paranormal investigators coming to Canada’s smallest city

Greenwood mayor Barry Noll said investigators would look into reputed hauntings at City Hall, McArthur Centre

The Canada-U.S. border near Lacolle, Que., is seen on Friday, March 20, 2020. The White House says no decision has been made about when and how to reopen the border between Canada and the United States.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
White House dismisses report that U.S. wants border with Canada reopened next month

Press secretary Jen Psaki says she’s not aware that any decisions have been made

Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. Butler is one of three Chilliwack pastors facing 25 violation tickets between them for holding services in violation of public health orders, tickets they are fighting in court. (YouTube)
Three Fraser Valley pastors fighting a total of 25 tickets for violating public health orders

Fines of $2,300 each were issued for holding church services in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Local veterinary clinics are feeling the pressure brought on by a pandemic-related pet boom, causing a backlog of clients and staff to feel burnt-out. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman File)
B.C. veterinarians facing intense pressure from pandemic pet boom

One Cranbrook clinic gets an average of 500 calls per day

Jodi Higgs (right) holds a vial of naloxone and Christine Christensen holds a kit in the parking lot of the Pacific Community Resources Society in Chilliwack on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The society is offering a number of upcoming events, workshops and videos to help educate friends and family members who have loved ones that are drug users. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Educating family, friends key to helping ‘hidden’ population of substance users

Naloxone training one of many ways to help folks closest to unseen population of opioid users

Campers learn auto extrication at past year’s Camp Ignite. Photo supplied by Camp Ignite
‘Camp Ignite’ helps young B.C. women pursue firefighting careers

This year’s camp will be on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 in Vancouver

Most Read