Where to vote in Creston for B.C.’s election

There are six general voting stations located in the Creston Valley

With the provincial election day just two days away, the Creston Valley Advance has compiled a list of local voting locations that are available to residents of the Creston Valley.

General polling location (Oct. 24, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.):

Rotacrest Hall – 230 19th Avenue North, Creston

Prince Charles Secondary School – 223 18th Avenue South, Creston

West Creston Hall – 1350 West Creston Road, Creston

Erickson Elementary School – 3523 Highway 3, Erickson

Canyon-Lister Elementary School – 4575 Canyon-Lister Road, Canyon

Wynndel Memorial Hall – 5127 Wynndel Road, Wynndel

Candidates running in Nelson-Creston:

Voter registration:

While eligible voters don’t have to register ahead of time to take part in the election, Elections BC recommends British Columbians sign up ahead of time in order to avoid lengthy lineups.

Voters can register or update their information online at elections.bc.ca/ovr or by calling 1-800-661-8683. Registration closed on Sept. 26.

To be eligible, British Columbians must be able to show one of the following pieces of identification:

A B.C. driver’s licence

A B.C. Identification Card

A B.C. Services Card, with photo

A Certificate of Indian Status

Another card issued by the B.C. government, or Canada, that shows your name, photo and address

Health rules for voting during COVID-19:

All voting places and district electoral offices will have protective measures in place, including:

Physical distancing

Capacity limits

Election officials wearing personal protective equipment (such as masks and face-visors)

Protective barriers

Hand sanitizing stations

Frequent cleaning of voting stations and frequently touched surfaces

Election workers trained on safe workplace guidelines and pandemic protocols

– with files from Ashley Wadhwani

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Votes 2020Election 2020