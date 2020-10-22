An Elections BC sign directs voters to the advance polling station at the Smithers Curling Club Oct. 15, 2020. Photo: Thom Barker

Where to vote in Creston for B.C.’s election

There are six general voting stations located in the Creston Valley

With the provincial election day just two days away, the Creston Valley Advance has compiled a list of local voting locations that are available to residents of the Creston Valley.

General polling location (Oct. 24, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.):

  • Rotacrest Hall – 230 19th Avenue North, Creston
  • Prince Charles Secondary School – 223 18th Avenue South, Creston
  • West Creston Hall – 1350 West Creston Road, Creston
  • Erickson Elementary School – 3523 Highway 3, Erickson
  • Canyon-Lister Elementary School – 4575 Canyon-Lister Road, Canyon
  • Wynndel Memorial Hall – 5127 Wynndel Road, Wynndel

Candidates running in Nelson-Creston:

Voter registration:

While eligible voters don’t have to register ahead of time to take part in the election, Elections BC recommends British Columbians sign up ahead of time in order to avoid lengthy lineups.

Voters can register or update their information online at elections.bc.ca/ovr or by calling 1-800-661-8683. Registration closed on Sept. 26.

To be eligible, British Columbians must be able to show one of the following pieces of identification:

  • A B.C. driver’s licence
  • A B.C. Identification Card
  • A B.C. Services Card, with photo
  • A Certificate of Indian Status
  • Another card issued by the B.C. government, or Canada, that shows your name, photo and address

Health rules for voting during COVID-19:

  • All voting places and district electoral offices will have protective measures in place, including:
  • Physical distancing
  • Capacity limits
  • Election officials wearing personal protective equipment (such as masks and face-visors)
  • Protective barriers
  • Hand sanitizing stations
  • Frequent cleaning of voting stations and frequently touched surfaces
  • Election workers trained on safe workplace guidelines and pandemic protocols

– with files from Ashley Wadhwani

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?

BC Votes 2020Election 2020

