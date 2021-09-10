What to do in Creston from Sept. 9 to 16

Looking for something fun to do this week? Well, look no further!

Whether you’re young or old, the Creston Valley always has something new to offer for recreation and entertainment.

Please remember to respect COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Practice social distancing, wash your hands frequently, use hand sanitizer, and wear a face mask in all indoor public spaces.

1. View the Art on Display at Kunze Gallery

Located at 215 Northwest Blvd. Open Wednesday to Saturday from from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nelson visual artist Erica Konrad is showcasing her work in Creston at the Kunze Gallery until Sept. 15.

Her current body of work – “Everything Became Beautiful” – is based on her interpretation of human and plant cells. The work is inspired by her recent journey through cancer and healing. It is her love letter to healthy cells, and a personal testament to courageously moving forward into new territory.

2. Shop at Legend Logos

Located at 3560 Highway 21. Open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Operated by Robert and Denice Louie, this gift shop has a plethora of unique, handcrafted items made by the Indigenous community. Take a look around the store, and you will find jewellery, blankets, clothing items, books, art, and more. There’s also the opportunity to learn more about the Yaqan Nukiy people through the educational displays.

3. Make Use of the Sports Courts

Located at the Creston Community Park. Open for public use from dawn ‘til dusk.

Right outside the Creston and District Community Complex, there are courts for playing pickleball or tennis, as well as beach volleyball courts. There’s no charge to play. Just gather a couple of friends, grab a racket or a ball, and game on!

4. Check Out the Sale at Morris Flowers Garden Centre

Located at 1403 Erickson Road. Open Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Now that temperatures are starting to cool off, the autumn months are a great time to do yard work and plant some perennials in preparation for next season. From Sept. 7 to 18, there’s a chance for gardeners to save big bucks on perennial, trees, shrubs, and more at the Customer Appreciation Sale. Shoppers can also enter to win a $350 prize!

5. Try Out the Kimchi Kitchen Food Truck

Check out Kimchi Kitchen on Facebook or @kimchi_kitchen_bc on Instagram for hours and location details.

For those looking to savour a beer and authentic Korean eats, this food truck is often seen parked at Wild North Brewing. Their season is almost over, so be sure to stop by before the truck packs up in two weeks. The menu features spicy pork, sweet and spicy noodles, chicken dumplings, and more! Is your mouth watering yet?

For more fun ideas for recreation in the Creston Valley, check out last week’s article:

What to do in Creston from Sept. 2 to Sept. 8

Creston ValleyRecreation