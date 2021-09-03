What to do in Creston from Sept. 2 to Sept. 8

Here are 5 fun ideas for how to spend your free time!

Welcome to Friday Fun! There’s no need for boredom in the Creston Valley! Read on for the top five things to do going into the Labour Day weekend.

Please remember to respect COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Practice social distancing, wash your hands frequently, and use hand sanitizer. Masks are now mandatory in all indoor public spaces across B.C.

1. Gray Creek Regatta

Starting at 14729 BC-3A, Gray Creek. Events happening all day.

With the wildfire smoke cleared and area restrictions lifted, the annual Gray Creek Regatta is set to go this Labour Day weekend, on September 4 and 5.

This historic event dates back to 1923, when the S.S. Moyie picked up contestants and spectators to bring them to Gray Creek. The sternwheeler stayed at the dock for the day’s events, which included swimming contests and boat races. Starting from the Lakeview Store & Campground in Gray Creek, the sails will be easily visible from the east shore of Kootenay Lake.

Head over to Gray Creek on Highway 3A, and make a day of it! Visit the artisans of Crawford Bay, and enjoy a meal at one of the local restaurants.

READ MORE: Gray Creek Regatta this weekend

2. Check Out a New Art Exhibition

Located at the Kunze Gallery, 215 Northwest Blvd. Open Wednesday to Saturday from from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nelson visual artist Erica Konrad is showcasing her work in Creston at the Kunze Gallery from Sept. 1 to 15.

Her current body of work – “Everything Became Beautiful” – is based on her interpretation of human and plant cells. The work is inspired by her recent journey through cancer and healing. It is her love letter to healthy cells, and a personal testament to courageously moving forward into new territory.

3. Spot the Festive Scarecrows in Downtown Creston

From Sept. 3 to 8 at various Creston businesses on Canyon Street.

Looking for a safe, COVID-free, family activity? The Creston Valley Arts Council is sponsoring the third annual Scarecrow Festival. Take a walk or a drive down Main Street to see the festive scarecrows on display at local businesses. This year’s theme is “Where’s Waldo?” Every day, residents are encouraged to try and find Waldo’s new location.

4. See a Movie at the Historic Tivoli Theatre

Located at 1407 Canyon Street. Evening show times at 7 p.m.

Who doesn’t love a night in front of the silver screen with a big bowl of warm, buttery popcorn? Well, you can do just that while supporting an awesome local business! Visit the Tivoli Theatre – Creston Facebook page to see what’s playing. Coming soon – Free Guy, Paw Patrol, No Time to Die, and Dune.

5. Enjoy Live Entertainment at Frisky Whisky

Located at 1117 Canyon Street – Unit B (next to The Source). Music playing on the night club side every Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

While Frisky Whisky enters its second year of business in the valley, it has quickly become the place to go for a night out. Owner Cori Karountzos recently renovated and expanded to open a live music venue next door. There are different acts and djs playing every weekend. On Sept. 3, Miss Williams will be performing, followed by Evans Daybell-Chambers on Sept. 4. for a $5 cover. DJ Jamie T will perform live at 11 p.m.

– With files from Carolyn Grant

For more fun ideas for recreation in the Creston Valley, check out last week’s article:

What to do in Creston for the week of Aug. 26 to Sept. 1

Creston ValleyRecreation