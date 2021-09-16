What to do in Creston for Sept. 17 to 23

Not sure what to do this week? We’ve got you covered!

Another week here in paradise, with some rainy days ahead!

1. Take in the Views at the Lighthouse

Located on Pilot Bay Road off Highway 3A, not far from the Kootenay Bay Ferry landing.

If you’re in the mood for a beautiful scenic drive, head towards the Pilot Bay Lighthouse – an hour and twenty minute drive from Creston up Highway 3A.

While you feast your eyes on the greenery encasing the winding roads, listen to your favourite road trip tunes. Take your time, and stop at one of the viewpoints overlooking the water. “I Spy with my little eye…”

Once at your destination, there is a 1-kilometre trail (round-trip) leading up to the lighthouse itself. It is a short uphill walk through the forest, but well worth it. At the top, you will be greeted by breathtaking views of Kootenay Lake. Stay for awhile at the picnic tables and watch the ferry sail away. Access to the inside of the lighthouse is currently closed due to COVID restrictions, but the historic monument will still make for stunning photos.

On the drive back, stop at the cute artisan shops in Crawford Bay for a souvenir. What a lovely day trip!

2. Horseshoes

Located at the Creston Community Park. Open for public use from dawn ‘til dusk.

Did you know there are horseshoe pits next to the Community Complex? The simple game of horseshoes has a history that is centuries long. In essence, players take turns throwing (called pitching in the game) the U-shaped iron pieces and try to encircle the stake in the ground. If you don’t have horseshoes just lying around, try using bocce balls, rings, or bean bags and see who gets closest to the peg.

3. Embrace the Rainy Days

Well, our rain dancing here in the valley finally worked! After many long summer days plagued by heat, drought, and wildfires, let’s enjoy the reprieve with the upcoming forecast.

When it starts to drizzle, put on your favourite boots and grab an umbrella. This is the perfect time to embrace your inner child and jump in a mud puddle!

It’s also a great opportunity to slow down and practice mindfulness. Sit outside on your porch and listen to the raindrops. How does it sound on the roof and the pavement of the street? How does it feel when it falls on your face? Close your eyes and smell the freshly cleaned air.

If you’re not a fan of getting your socks soggy, feel free to cozy up indoors instead in a comfortable chair to read a book. Or, invite your family members to partake in a board game competition.

4. Tidy Up Your Home

Hazardous Household Waste Round-up on Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Located at Millennium Park, 215 16 Ave.

If you’re looking for an excuse to get rid of some clutter, here’s your sign! Hosted by the Regional District of Central Kootenay, Creston residents will have the opportunity to responsibly dispose of hazardous household materials this Saturday for free. The accepted items will include automotive products, power equipment, cleaning products, small appliances, electronics, paint products, and more. Visit rdck.ca for more information. Donations to the local food bank will be accepted on site.

5. Get Out There and Vote!

It’s an important week here in the Creston Valley, as there’s not one, but two elections going on.

The Town of Creston byelection is being held to elect two new councillors. General voting day will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Upper Rotacrest Hall, located at 239 19 Avenue.

To find out if you are currently registered and eligible to vote, or for further information, please email elections@creston.ca, phone 250-428-2214, or visit Town Hall at 238 10 Ave North.

On a federal level, voting day will take place on Monday, Sept. 20. Visit elections.ca for more information on where and how to vote in the Kootenay-Columbia riding.

Use your voice and vote! It’s an opportunity for change. Not only that, as a Canadian and a taxpayer, it’s your right.

Learn more about the candidates in both elections at crestonvalleyadvance.ca.

Please remember to respect provincial health orders. Practice social distancing, wash your hands frequently, use hand sanitizer, and wear a face mask in all indoor public spaces. Vaccine cards are now mandatory in restaurants, fitness centres, and other entertainment venues across the province.

