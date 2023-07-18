A downed power line has started a fire in the Fintry area. (Chris Hill)

UPDATE: Wildfire north of West Kelowna now being held, evacuations rescinded

Traffic is now single-lane alternating on Westside Road

UPDATE 2:20 p.m.

The Bald Range Creek wildfire is now being held, meaning its unlikely to spread.

Central Okanagan Emergency Services has also rescinded the evacuation alert for the 18 properties within the Electoral Area West from 3985 to 4069 Westside Road.

Westside Road is also now open to single-lane alternating traffic between Bella Vista Estates and Secret Cove.

69 residents still remain without power.

UPDATE 12:10 p.m.

The nearly five kilometre stretch of Westside Road will remain closed until at least 4 p.m., according to DriveBC.

UPDATE: 11 a.m.

Despite cooler overnight temperatures, the Bald Range Creek wildfire is still burning out of control.

Initially, BC Wildfire estimated the blaze to be 5 hectares in size, however, Tuesday morning crews reported it to be 4.08 hectares in size.

An initial attack crew worked the fire overnight alongside local fire departments from Wilson’s Landing and North Westside. Westside Road remains closed between Main Street and Deighton Road until further notice.

For Tuesday, there are 10 personnel on site and air tankers are available if need be.

BC Hydro has restored a partial return of power, following an outage Monday evening.

An evacuation alert remains in effect for 18 properties from 3985 to 4069 Westside Road and residents should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

_____

The Bald Range Creek wildfire is still deemed ‘out of control’ on Tuesday morning, July 18.

Despite being out of control, BC Wildfire Services now lists the blaze as 4.08 hectares, instead of five, like crews stated on Monday night.

Westside Road, between Main Street and Shelter Cove will remain closed because of the wildfire. DriveBC’s next update is scheduled for 10 a.m.

The evacuation alert put in place by Central Okanagan Emergency Services on Monday night remains in effect for the 18 properties within the Electoral Area West from 3985 to 4069 Westside Road.

Only 69 BC Hydro customers are now affected by the power outage, which was caused by a downed power line. While BC Wildfire Services states the cause of the blaze is under investigation, there are reports that the downed power line started the blaze. A BC Hydro Crew has been assigned to the scene.

Black Press will keep updated throughout the day.

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
B.C. Wildfires 2023

