West Kootenay’s COVID-19 cases continue to increase

COVID-19 cases in the West Kootenay jumped again during the week of April 18 to 24.

Nelson again led the region with 19 new cases, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control. Nelson’s local health area, which includes Salmo and parts of the Slocan Valley, has now had 87 cases in 2021. That’s 34 more than it had in all of 2020.

Trail followed with 13, which continues a trend upward for the city’s area. Grand Forks and Creston added eight new cases each, while Castlegar had five. The Kootenay Lake area, which includes Kaslo and the East Shore, added one new case.

The virus has also started to make an impact in the Arrow Lakes area, which includes Nakusp. That region, which has largely escaped the pandemic, had five new cases.

