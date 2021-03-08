Selkirk College’s Tenth St. Campus in Nelson is among the locations where Interior Health will deliver the COVID-19 vaccine within the West Kootenay. Photo: Selkirk College

Selkirk College’s Tenth St. Campus in Nelson is among the locations where Interior Health will deliver the COVID-19 vaccine within the West Kootenay. Photo: Selkirk College

West Kootenay vaccine locations announced

Interior Health has released a list of places to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

Selkirk College’s campuses in Nelson and Castlegar are among the locations where West Kootenay residents will be able to receive one of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Interior Health released a list of vaccination sites Saturday. Health authorities across B.C. began scheduling appointments Monday for seniors aged 90 and over, Indigenous peoples aged 65 and over, and Elders.

Seniors aged 85 and over can register for a vaccine on March 15, while those 80 and up can call for an appointment as of March 22. The Interior Health number to book a vaccination is 1-877-740-7747.

For more details on Interior Health’s vaccine rollout, visit https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-vaccines/.

Scroll down for a complete list of every vaccination location in the West Kootenay:

Castlegar

Selkirk College, 301 Frank Beinder Way

Opens March 15, five days per week

Crawford Bay

Crawford Bay School, 16150 Walkley Road

Mobile clinic available March 24, 27, April 3

Creston

Creston Valley Hospital (ED room A), 312 15th Ave. North

Opens March 15, five days per week

Fauquier

Fauquier Community Hall, 117 Oak St.

Mobile clinic available March 18, 19

Grand Forks

Grand Forks Curling Rink, 7230 21 St.

Opens March 15, two days per week

Kaslo

Victorian Community Health Centre, 673 A Ave.

Opens March 16, one day per week

Nakusp

Arrow Lakes Hospital, 97 1 Ave.

Opens March 15, three days per week

Nelson

Selkirk College, 820 Tenth St.

Opens March 15, five days per week

Salmo

Salmo Wellness Centre, 413 Baker Ave.

Open March 23

Trail

Waneta Plaza, 205 8100 Highway 3B

Opens March 15, five days per week

READ MORE:

B.C. officials plead for patience as 1.7 million COVID-19 calls flood in

Vaccine hesitancy decreases in B.C. as mass immunizations set to begin: poll

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Manslaughter charge laid in Nelson death of Abbotsford police officer

Just Posted

Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston RCMP Report: 69 calls for assistance from March 1 to 8

On March 1, police attended a local business after a report that a person was causing a disturbance after being told to leave, due to the person not wearing a mask as per store policy.

Al Gribbin is School District 8 Trustee. File photo
Gribbin: The cost of purchasing laptops for students in grades 7 and 10

“I don’t like impulsive decisions when it comes to major purchases. This computer purchase may be the right decision but I am concerned that all the options have not been presented to the board nor carefully examined.”

The poster of the Unbound Film Festival. Photo: Vanessa Lozecznik
Diversity, mental health and addiction the focus of new Kootenay film program and festival

8 participants will receive free hands-on lessons on filmmaking from various experts in the industry to help produce a film that contributes to discussions surrounding mental health, diversity and addiction

Selkirk College’s Tenth St. Campus in Nelson is among the locations where Interior Health will deliver the COVID-19 vaccine within the West Kootenay. Photo: Selkirk College
West Kootenay vaccine locations announced

Interior Health has released a list of places to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

Last week warming temperatures were a concern for Avalanche Canada forecasters, and those trends likely contributed to an avalanche that killed a West Kootenay snowmobiler on Thursday, March 4. Jen Coulter file photo.
Warming trend contributed to Kaslo fatality: Avalanche Canada

Concern for persistent layers has reduced since then

(The Canadian Press)
‘Worse than Sept. 11, SARS and financial crisis combined’: Tourism industry in crisis

Travel services saw the biggest drop in active businesses with 31 per cent fewer firms operating

Rising accident rates and payout costs have contributed to billion-dollar deficits at ICBC. (Comox Valley Record)
B.C. appealing decision keeping ICBC injury cases in court

David Eby vows to ‘clip wings’ of personal injury lawyers

(Black Press Media files)
Hosts charged, attendees facing COVID fines after Vancouver police bust party at condo

Police had previously received 10 complains about that condo

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen takes part in an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. A joint federal and B.C. government housing program announced today aims to help people living in up to 25,000 vulnerable households pay their rent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Federal, B.C. governments announce $517-million rent aid program to help vulnerable

Benefits for those not eligible for B.C.’s Rental Assistance Program or Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters

(BC SPCA)
Is it safe to give your dog some peanut butter? Not always, BC SPCA warns

Some commercial peanut butter ingredients can be harmful to dogs

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Dove Sprout co-owns and operates the Creston Acupuncture and Natural Health Centre alongside her husband, Paul Gaucher (R.TCM.P). File photo
A Natural Health Approach Column: The Wood Element

“An imbalanced Wood element can result in depression, frustration, irritability, rage, resentment, indecisiveness, lethargy, procrastination, lack of assertion, difficulty letting go of old patterns and unfulfilled desires. This is your moment to take an emotional inventory and let go of those thoughts and feelings that are no longer serving you.”

Health Minister Adrian Dix, front, B.C. Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrive for a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, March 6, 2020. Pandemic emergency measures have been in place for almost a year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. officials plead for patience as 1.7 million COVID-19 calls flood in

Vaccine registration for 90-plus seniors opened Monday

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Vaccine hesitancy decreases in B.C. as mass immunizations set to begin: poll

Two-thirds of British Columbians, and Canadians, would get the vaccine as soon as possible

Most Read