West Kootenay Regional Airport to get runway lighting upgrades

The West Kootenay Regional Airport will be upgrading runway lighting in the coming months.

The airport currently has fixed retroreflective markers along the runway edges to assist with pilot situational awareness while identifying the airport on approach. Such markers are best in sunny versus overcast conditions, according to a report by Castlegar’s airport manager.

The contract to install the new solar LED runway edge lights was awarded to ARC Aviation Renewables Corp. for a total value of $386,400 plus taxes.

The majority of the funding will come from a grant from the BC Air Access Program. The city applied for the grant in 2020.

