West Kootenay Mounties investigating four suspected cases of drug-impaired driving

The alleged incidents spanned 48-hours over the May long weekend in Grand Forks, B.C.

Grand Forks RCMP are investigating a spate of alleged impaired driving offences over the Victoria Day long weekend.

Sgt. Darryl Peppler said Mounties are preparing to recommend criminal charges against three Grand Forks men, one of whom is believed to be involved in two roadside collisions in as many days. All three men are suspected of having driven under the influence of drugs, pointing to what Peppler said was a rise in “drug-impaired investigations” compared to investigations into suspected drunk driving.

READ MORE: Grand Forks RCMP seize suspected drugs and cash at local address

READ MORE: Grand Forks RCMP arrest city man charged with fleeing police

The first alleged offence happened at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22, when Peppler said a car driven by a 27-year-old man went over an embankment on the 2200-block of Almond Gardens Road East. The driver and one passenger were unhurt.

Mounties and BC Highway Patrol officers responded to the second alleged offence later that afternoon. Officers believe the second driver, a 26-year-old man, was also impaired by drugs when police caught up with him on the 1600-block of Central Avenue.

A third driver, a 45-year-old man, was pulled over in a traffic stop at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 23. Peppler suspects the man was not only driving under the influence of drugs, but that he was also driving on a prohibited licence. Police have recommended charges for both alleged offences.

Mounties caught up with the first driver again Monday morning, after Mounties say he drove his car into a fire hydrant near the intersection of Donaldson Drive and 72nd Avenue.

All three men showed signs of recent drug use when they spoke to investigating officers at each scene.

Peppler said he would file drug-impaired driving charges under the Criminal Code, pending the results of blood and urine samples collected from the suspects.

All three men were given 24-hour driving suspensions under the Motor Vehicle Act, he said.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand ForksRCMP