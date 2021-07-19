West Kootenay fires grow, with evacuation alerts and two evacuation orders

Details on Trozzo Creek, Akokli Creek, Octopus Creek and Michaud Creek, plus six others

The Akokli Creek fire on the east shore of the south arm of Kootenay Lake on July 17. Photo: BC Wildfire Service

There are four fires in the West Kootenay classified as “fires of note” by the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS).

The Michaud Creek on the west side of Lower Arrow Lake is now 2,500 hectares in size.

“Fire behaviour has been mainly moderately vigorous surface fire, with pockets of highly vigorous as new fuel sources are found,” states a bulletin issued on July 19 by BCWS.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay has implemented an evacuation order for two properties in the Cinnamon Lake and Johnson Creek areas and an alert for a larger adjacent area including Edgewood.

Octopus Creek Wildfire

The Octopus Creek wildfire on the east side of Lower Arrow Lake has reached 1,172 hectares in size.

“Aggressive fire behaviour was observed on the evening of July 19,” the BCWS bulletin states. “The fire expanded on the east and west flanks, with the majority of the growth happening towards Koch Creek to the east and the Octopus drainage to the west.”

The RDCK has issued an evacuation order for five properties on the south side of Taite Creek, including the Taite Creek recreation site.

An evacuation alert for 162 properties is in place for the communities of Applegrove and Fauquier.

“Machine guard will continue to be established near at the north end of the fire by an industry-led strike team,” says the BCWS bulletin. “Structure protection is now active on all of the homes in the evacuation order area.”

Akokli Creek Wildfire

The Akokli Creek fire is located on the east side of the south arm of Kootenay Lake near Boswell, and is estimated to be 865 hectares in size.

“Fire behaviour is mostly a low vigour surface fire, with pockets of moderately vigorous surface fire as previously unburnt fuels are found,” a BCWS bulletin states. “Prevailing winds are currently pushing the fire upslope and away from homes, though slow westerly movement has been noted.”

The fire is being monitored by four firefighters and one helicopter in “steep and unworkable terrain” and plans are being made to bring in heavy equipment.

The RDCK has issued an evacuation alert for the communities of Boswell, Destiny Bay, and Sanca.

Wildfires in the West Kootenay. Map: BC Wildfire Dashboard screenshot

Trozzo Creek Wildfire

The Trozzo Creek fire near Winlaw is still out of control and has grown to 742 hectares.

The fire is being fought by 52 firefighters, three helicopters, and seven pieces of heavy equipment.

“Winds were challenging the crews on this incident yesterday,” the BCWS bulletin states. “The south flank was held with the support of air tankers laying down retardant and helicopters bucketing. Driven by winds and heavy fuels, the fire did grow, mainly towards the north.

“A small excursion was spotted to the west, but crews were quick to contain it with the help of the helicopter group. To the east, tight lines of fuel free and direct attack suppression tactics are moving containment efforts forward. Two helicopter pads were completed.

“Today work continues on the north flank by the heavy equipment group to build a machine guard. Crews will continue to focus their suppression efforts on the west and northwest perimeter. Helicopters will continue to support as needed.”

The fire, started by lightning, was discovered July 9.

Other out-of control fires in the West Kootenay

The Cultus Creek Wildfire on the west side of the south arm of Kootenay Lake is estimated at 611 hectares in size. The RDCK has issued an evacuation alert for areas from south of Next Creek to north of Midge Creek.

The Redding Creek fire, at 131 hectares, is located northeast of Boswell.

The Mount Ruppel fire, located about 12 km southeast of Slocan, measures 360 hectares.

The Kimbol Creek fire, east of Nakusp, is 54 kilometres in size.

About 10 km west of Renata on the Lower Arrow Lake are two fires, Renata Creek (20 hectares) and Faith Creek (.11 hectares).



