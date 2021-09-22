New COVID-19 weekly cases continue to slide in the West Kootenay following summer surges. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control

New COVID-19 weekly cases continue to slide in the West Kootenay following summer surges. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control

West Kootenay COVID-19 cases drop again

New cases are slowly sliding in number from summer highs

New COVID-19 cases are in decline across the West Kootenay.

Grand Forks’ local health area led the region with 24 new cases during the week of Sept. 12 to 18, according to data provided by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Creston recorded 19, followed by Trail (17), Nelson (11), Castlegar (six) and four in the Arrow Lakes area that includes Nakusp. There were no new cases in the Kootenay Lake area that includes Crawford Bay.

In Nelson’s area, which includes Salmo and parts of the Slocan Valley, 76 per cent of residents ages 12 and older have now had their first vaccine dose. That number drops, however, to 68 per cent who are fully vaccinated as of Sept. 21.

Only 47 per cent of 12-to-17-year-olds have had two doses, while 60 per cent of people between the ages of 18-to-49 are completely vaccinated. Seventy-eight per cent of residents 50-years-old and older have had two shots of vaccine.

Elsewhere, Trail leads the West Kootenay with 79 per cent of eligible residents vaccinated, followed by Castlegar (72), Grand Forks (69), Arrow Lakes (68), Kootenay Lake (64) and Creston (61).

READ MORE:

B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 759 for Wednesday

Concerns prompt B.C. to return to notifying schools, parents about COVID exposures

Coronavirus

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 759 for Wednesday

Just Posted

Rob Morrison (left) and Wayne Stetski. Photos courtesy Jocelyn Doll and Claire Palmer
Kootenay Conservative candidate sits on top; final result pending mail-in ballots

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference after meeting with Governor General Mary Simon and triggering an election at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Sunday, Aug 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Liberals projected to win minority government in 2021 federal election

New COVID-19 weekly cases continue to slide in the West Kootenay following summer surges. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
West Kootenay COVID-19 cases drop again

Rob Morrison spent $3,630 on Facebook ads between Aug. 22 to Sept. 20 during his campaign to be re-elected as Kootenay-Columbia MP. Photo: Rob Morrison Facebook page
Rob Morrison led Kootenay-Columbia candidates in Facebook spending