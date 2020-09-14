Nelson and Kootenay Lake from Gyro Park on Sept. 14. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

West Kootenay air pollution 20 times safe level

Most of the smoke is from fires in the U.S.

The air quality index measurement for the West Kootenay at Castlegar is one of the worst in the province.

According to the province’s health index page, the air in Castlegar has a hazard rating of 10+ (Very High), along with Metro Vancouver and many other cities the southern interior.

A provincial chart shows the current concentration of fine particles with a diameter of under 2.5 microns is currently at 369.2 micrograms per cubic metre, averaged over the previous 24 hours. Within that time, however, the concentration in Castlegar has climbed to over 500 micrograms per cubic metre. A value of 25 is considered safe.

A bulletin from Environment Canada dated Sept. 13 says that much of the smoke is from fires in the United States in addition to three Kootenay fires.

“With falling temperatures overnight, temperature inversions in mountain valleys can increase the likelihood of smoke being trapped near the ground. Localized impacts from the Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek, and Doctor Creek fires continue to be expected,” the bulletin states.

The B.C. Wildfire service reports that air control of the Talbott Creek fire in the Slocan Valley has been suspended because of poor visibility.

A bulletin from Interior Health says people should stay inside as much as they can, or, if they have pre-existing respiratory conditions and live near a fire, consider leaving the area.

Smoke can worsen symptoms for people with asthma, allergies, and obstructive pulmonary disease. Symptoms could include difficulty breathing, chest pain or discomfort, coughing, and irritated eyes nose and throat.

“Smoke can also worsen cardiac disease,” the bullet states. “Inhaled particles trigger the release of chemical messengers into the blood that may increase the risk of blood clots, angina episodes, heart attacks and strokes. People with chronic cardiac conditions are more susceptible to chest pain, heart attacks, cardiac arrhythmia, acute congestive heart failure or stroke.”


