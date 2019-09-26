West Creston Fire to receive $15,000 from FortisBC

The first day of the annual Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) convention in Vancouver opened with good news for leaders of three municipalities as FortisBC announced the winners of its $15,000 Community Giving Awards. The following organizations will receive the funds to help advance the positive work they are doing: Hulitan Family & Community Services in Langford, the Parent Advisory Committee of Len W. Wood Middle School in the Township of Spallumcheen and the West Creston Fire Protection Society in Creston.

“Giving back to communities where we work and live is an important part of creating a sustainable future in B.C. and we look forward to seeing these deserving organizations put the funds to use in ways that will have a lasting, positive impact in their communities,” said David Bennett, director, communications and external relations, for FortisBC.

The 11 volunteer members of the West Creston Fire Protection Society provide fire protection to more than 300 homes in its community. The society, nominated by Michael Moore, interim chief administrative officer for the City of Creston, will put the funds toward a new protection and safety centre that houses firefighting equipment and vehicles and acts as a gathering place during and post disasters.

“The $15,000 from FortisBC will be used to purchase two bay doors for the centre,” said James McLeod, director, West Creston Fire Protection and Safety Centre. “The award means the world to West Creston because it will allow us to have a building fully operational so we can respond to emergency situations in our community.”

Each year, FortisBC invites local government officials from across B.C. to nominate a charity or non-profit project for Community Giving Awards. Consideration is given to projects that promote safety; gas and electrical trades; energy literacy; skill development or leadership; environmental protection and preservation as well as projects that meet the unique needs of Indigenous groups, organizations or communities.

Hulitan Family & Community Services Society, nominated by Mayor Stewart Young, City of Langford, provides services to Indigenous communities throughout the Greater Victoria area from the Peninsula to Port Renfrew. They will use the funds to host a community celebration honouring the community members who have helped them serve more than 5,000 children, adults and Elders in their decade in operation.

“The purpose of Hulitan is to preserve, unify and advocate for Indigenous families through healing and fostering resilience through culturally rooted programs and relationships with partners,” said Kendra Gage, executive director, Hulitan Family & Community Services. “We really wanted to honour the community members who have helped make this happen and have supported this organization.”

The Parent Advisory Committee of Len W. Wood Middle School, nominated by council and staff at the Township of Spallumcheen, will use the funds towards the installation of their Extreme Learning Playground Project. This project is a key component of a long-term vision to promote outdoor activity and learning for students as well as provide an active gathering space for surrounding North Okanagan communities.

“Support from organizations like FortisBC allows us to complete the extra items that really mean a lot to the school and the community in small rural areas like ours,” said Mayor Christine Fraser, Township of Spallumcheen.