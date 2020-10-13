Weather event hits region

Mainroad is predicting up to roughly 10 mm of precipitation over next couple of days

Mainroad is alerting East Kootenay residents to a “weather event”, which starting Tuesday morning is expected to impact the region.

Mainroad’s meteorological service is predicting up to roughly 10 mm of precipitation — the type of precipitation will vary depending on location, according to a press release from the highway contractor.

“In northern and/or high-elevation parts of the Service Area, such as Panorama, Elkford and Crowsnest Pass, we are expecting snow starting Tuesday morning. In other parts of the Service Area, such as Yahk, Cranbrook and other locations, we expect rain or rain-snow mix with much less deleterious effect to the roadway.”

At this point, the precipitation is expected to last until Wednesday afternoon, the Mainroad release said..

“We are preparing for mixed winter conditions, including snow. Motorists should expect deteriorating conditions – please drive to the conditions and prepare for delays caused by the weather.”

