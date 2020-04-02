Dash cam footage caught two men fighting during a road rage incident on Tilllicum Road. (Courtesy of Daniel Smith)

‘We don’t need this right now’: B.C. man breaks up road rage incident

Two men were throwing punches on Tillicum Road in Saanich on Vancouver Island

A Saanich man who encountered a road rage incident says his first reaction was to break up the brawl.

Daniel Smith was driving down Tillicum Road near Gorge Road on Tuesday (March 31) around 1 p.m. when he saw two men throwing punches in the middle of the road.

READ ALSO: Road rage on the Trans-Canada Highway

“Me being a father of two boys, my first reaction is to break them up,” he said. “They both tried to plead their case to me…but I said ‘I really don’t care, we don’t need this right now.’”

Smith speculated that the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on the community, including job losses, could be cause for high tension.

“Anything will set anybody off,” he said. Smith reported the incident to Saanich police, who told Black Press Media they are still investigating the incident and hope to determine who was involved, get their version of events and ensure neither party was injured.

READ ALSO: Road rage at busy B.C. intersection snarls morning rush-hour traffic

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

road rage

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
MP Morrison ‘disappointed’ in six-week delay for wage subsidy support
Next story
World COVID-19 update: Six million U.S. jobless claims; Russia sends medical aid to U.S.

Just Posted

FortisBC pausing power disconnections and late-fees amid COVID-19 crisis

Company says they plan to work with customers affected by COVID-19 on a “one on one” basis

Don’t avoid doctor’s office if you need help, say Kootenay Boundary physicians

There are alternatives to coming in physically to offices, docs say

MP Morrison ‘disappointed’ in six-week delay for wage subsidy support

Kootenay-Columbia MP says small businesses and employees need financial help now

Q&A: Interior Health CEO answers questions on COVID-19 response

Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health, answers questions regarding COVID-19

ANKORS details concerns surrounding harm reduction amid COVID-19

AIDS Network, Outreach, and Support Society (ANKORS) of the East Kootenay have… Continue reading

‘We don’t need this right now’: B.C. man breaks up road rage incident

Two men were throwing punches on Tillicum Road in Saanich on Vancouver Island

COVID-19: ‘The Ballad of Bonnie Henry’ recorded and released

LISTEN: Quick turnaround for song penned by B.C. Order of Canada musician Phil Dwyer

Columbia Basin Trust announces $11.7 million in COVID-19 support funding

The funding will help businesses, First Nations, food banks, social service agencies and child care operators.

B.C. adding $300 to monthly income and disability assistance payments

‘Crisis supplement’ for COVID-19 for April, May and June

‘A matter of human decency’: Truckers’ union calls on gas stations, rest stops to fully re-open

Teamsters Canada wants feds, provinces to put pressure on facilities to re-open for transport workers

Migrant worker advocates blame feds, employers for COVID-19 outbreak at B.C. garden store

Migrant farm worker group calls on government for adequate health and safety requirements

‘There can be no ambiguity’: Travellers brought home to B.C. must self-isolate

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the mandatory isolation must be abided by

COVID-19 scenarios coming ‘soon’, but results will depend on how Canadians act: Trudeau

Prime minister is meeting with Canadian premiers

COVID-19 has been impacting Canadian economy since January

But full effects of pandemic won’t be known for months

Most Read