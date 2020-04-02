‘We don’t need this right now’: B.C. man breaks up road rage incident

Two men were throwing punches on Tillicum Road in Saanich on Vancouver Island

Dash cam footage caught two men fighting during a road rage incident on Tilllicum Road. (Courtesy of Daniel Smith)

A Saanich man who encountered a road rage incident says his first reaction was to break up the brawl.

Daniel Smith was driving down Tillicum Road near Gorge Road on Tuesday (March 31) around 1 p.m. when he saw two men throwing punches in the middle of the road.

“Me being a father of two boys, my first reaction is to break them up,” he said. “They both tried to plead their case to me…but I said ‘I really don’t care, we don’t need this right now.’”

Smith speculated that the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on the community, including job losses, could be cause for high tension.

“Anything will set anybody off,” he said. Smith reported the incident to Saanich police, who told Black Press Media they are still investigating the incident and hope to determine who was involved, get their version of events and ensure neither party was injured.

