COLUMN: Creston’s OUTspoken group here to help queer family

The rainbow crosswalk is a symbol that represents human rights, equality, acceptance, safety, and freedom.

Jaylen Lucus

If you haven’t heard of OUTspoken we are an LGBTQ+ group in Creston. You may have seen us in the Blossom Festival parade this year. Our latest goal has been fundraising to paint a rainbow crosswalk in Creston.

We hosted a by-donation barbeque in Centennial Park this past weekend to raise funds, and we are ecstatic to say that we raised $1,800 out of the $5,600 goal!

We can’t thank you all enough for showing up and supporting us and our cause. We are especially grateful for the abundance of food and beverages donated from Brian and Julia at Pealows, Beth Swalwell from the Art Barn Studio for donating all the very cool rainbow merch, and Dennis Charles at Lit Photography for donating all the proceeds for his artwork to the cause.

We are thrilled to experience the positivity and support of our community.

LGBTQ+ crosswalks are popping up all over B.C., places such as Vancouver, Fernie, Nelson, Rossland Salmon Arm, Merritt, Cranbrook, and the list goes on. The rainbow crosswalk is a symbol that represents human rights, equality, acceptance, safety, and freedom. It lets people know they aren’t alone in our community. Fundamental human rights, equality and safety, have been huge hurdles within the queer community, and we are here to help our queer family.

Thank you so much for all of your support Creston! We can’t wait to add a permanent rainbow to this valley full of natural rainbows!

We’ll see you all soon!

