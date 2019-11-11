We are grateful and we will never forget

MP Rob Morrison Kootenay-Columbia (Black Press file)

Submitted by MP Rob Morrison

Over the years, Canadians have bravely served our nation and the cause of freedom.

This Remembrance Day, as we commemorate the anniversary of the armistice that ended the First World War, join me in a moment of reflection and solemn tribute to those who have given their lives in defence of Canada.

May we always remember the more than 100,000 patriotic Canadians who paid the ultimate sacrifice and let us continue to pray for the brave men and women who defend and make sacrifices for our country every day.

We are grateful and we will never forget.

